The Thread: Obama’s glowing tributes to Michelle and kids make the ultimate marriage goals

This man has got words. Such oratory. Such eloquence. It truly is a thing of beauty to watch.

And when he spoke of Michelle, his wife, it literally left us weak at the knees- as it also reminded us that tributes are much more for the living than they are for the dead. Let those you love know it now, while they are with you.

“Malia and Sasha…

… under the strangest of circumstances you have become two amazing young women.

You are smart and you are beautiful. But more importantly, you are kind and you are thoughtful and you are full of passion.

… you wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I have done in my life, I am most proud to be your dad.”

