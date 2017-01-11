The Thread: Obama’s glowing tributes to Michelle and kids make the ultimate marriage goals

This man has got words. Such oratory. Such eloquence. It truly is a thing of beauty to watch.

And when he spoke of Michelle, his wife, it literally left us weak at the knees- as it also reminded us that tributes are much more for the living than they are for the dead. Let those you love know it now, while they are with you.

Excerpt:

“Malia and Sasha…

… under the strangest of circumstances you have become two amazing young women.

You are smart and you are beautiful. But more importantly, you are kind and you are thoughtful and you are full of passion.

And…

… you wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I have done in my life, I am most proud to be your dad.”

Doesn’t that just turn on the water works?

Ladies and gentlemen, the 44th President of the United States.

See video below.

President Obama's farewell speech to Michelle, Sasha, Malia and VP Joe Biden 😢 #ObamaFarewell pic.twitter.com/aT5w5UCQIa — Y! Online (@YNaija) January 11, 2017

I have a ton of disagreements with Pres. Obama but after #ObamaFarewell you at least remember what an intelligent leader sounds like. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) January 11, 2017

Michelle and Barack are the epitome of supporting your partner. Not creating someone new, but seeing their greatness and supporting that. — KING KAYA 👑 (@_iamkaya) January 11, 2017

I can't even talk about my Michelle Obama feelings because I have too many of them and will cry forever. — Ta$ha Coryell (@tashaaaaaaa) January 11, 2017

"All of the times Barack and Michelle Obama were relationship goals https://t.co/jN47jXy13E pic.twitter.com/aiwVJoMgGI" — News Hub (@PetrinaRigby) January 11, 2017

Most FLOTUS are accessories to the POTUS. Michelle Obama is one of the few that was equally as amazing as her husband. — Adonis (@trillac_) January 11, 2017

Michelle Obama PLEASE run for President ✊✊ #ObamaFarewell — Shai Gray~Smith (@ShayGrai) January 11, 2017

Also, I want someone to look at me the way Michelle looks at Barack. That's love. — WIN!! IPHONE 7 PLUS! (@giveawayfavy) January 11, 2017

I know this is beside the whole point of tonight, but, I just want someone who looks at me…speaks of me…the way Barack does Michelle. 😢🤧 — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) January 11, 2017

Michelle Obama is putting too much pressure on Donald Trump's First Lady. Hope she could also touch other people's lives like Michelle did.😏 — John Wick♔ (@kebeaan) January 11, 2017

I literally cannot watch Obama thank Michelle without immediately crying. Couldn't the first time, still can't now. THANK YOU OBAMAS🇺🇸❤ — Mackenzie (@macdaddy_35) January 11, 2017

The way Barack talked about Michelle yesterday was just beautiful! Can't wait to live like that — βSмσστн® (@BBowyer5) January 11, 2017

Love is magical.

