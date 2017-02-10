The Thread: Is the Okrika (legal) refinery to blame for Port Harcourt’s black soot rain?

Port Harcourt needs urgent attention from environmentalists, the state government and the Federal Government of Nigeria to eliminate the cause and effect of the black soot rain in the city. For years, Rivers state indigenes have lamented the disastrous effects of gas flaring, oil spillage etc on their farmlands and rivers.

That effect has now moved from the creeks to the city in form of the black soot rain. It will behove the government to act fast and smart on this. Lives are at stake as is the economy.

The narrative being pushed by Government that #stopthesoot is caused by illegal refineries has come to my attention. This is nonsense. /1 — orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) February 9, 2017

