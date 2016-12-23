The Thread: The Osun New Media assistant came on Twitter to invite trouble this morning

The political class in Nigeria is an entitled bunch. They expect our gratitude for building roads, paying salaries, and everything else we put them in that office to undertake.

This is what the Osun State media assistant expected of his constituents, who have been languishing in

The silence on here that followed the payment for salaries in Osun is amazing — Ahmed ibn Mustapha (@MrAfobaje) December 23, 2016

For months unending, the state government has been receiving jabs for its inability to meet salary demands. — Ahmed ibn Mustapha (@MrAfobaje) December 23, 2016

Salaries for September, October and November have now been paid and one would have expected our greatest critics to acknowledge this — Ahmed ibn Mustapha (@MrAfobaje) December 23, 2016

If you kicked us while we were down, the least you can do is to dust us up when we rise. — Ahmed ibn Mustapha (@MrAfobaje) December 23, 2016

I can't understand some young people went they get into government, you should be apologising not gloating for paying salaries late https://t.co/VSlIdevArE — Rosanwo (@rosanwo) December 23, 2016

These guys are astounding. The people of Osun should be grateful you paid their salaries? As in what they're contractually owed? Lol lol — Abike (@Jollz) December 23, 2016

@Jollz @Mibayo when leaders see things like that, it actually empowers them to treat ppl more shtty. — Ralph (@Vwede_) December 23, 2016

@Jollz We have systematically reduced governance to a circus where intellect has absolutely no place of priority. Sickening! — Charles the 1st (@9jaBloke) December 23, 2016

That, it is indeed.

