The Thread: Photostories of the black soot consuming Port Harcourt

See pictures below by @andyRoidO on what life is like in Okrika, home to Rivers state refinery:

In light of #stopthesoot, I want to do a photo thread about my hometown Okrika, and how we have lived with the Port Harcourt Refinery. /1 — orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) February 9, 2017

That's wastewater from refinery, running across a neighbourhood in Ekerekana/Okochiri. My whole life it's smelled like fuel & rotten eggs /2 pic.twitter.com/WjTudTmEkE — orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) February 9, 2017

Wastewater flows here. My older brothers caught crabs in that pond as kids. I can't relate. Fuel & rotten eggs. /3 pic.twitter.com/jOp2Z05MKj — orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) February 9, 2017

Pipes like these, carrying crude oil to refinery, are part of our landscape. /4 pic.twitter.com/nU0Bb9xnQY — orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) February 9, 2017

The pipes converge here. The famous Port Harcourt Refinery itself. Not in Port Harcourt. In my backyard. pic.twitter.com/jVS6Lczho8 — orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) February 9, 2017

I introduced you earlier today to The Flare. It's been burning for as long as I remember. Process that. I can see it from Port Harcourt /6 pic.twitter.com/KMe3sLCosu — orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) February 9, 2017

This is the only road out of Okrika. We share it with the tankers that bring you petrol and diesel. /7 pic.twitter.com/Oj3uwGSLtN — orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) February 9, 2017

Lots of dead and dying tankers along the way. /8 pic.twitter.com/bux5hraQtV — orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) February 9, 2017

@andyRoidO I spent a year in Obagi, ONELGA. It was never fully dark — L@0y3 (@14774) February 9, 2017

@andyRoidO Accumulated effect of CFC gases for almost 40yrs if not more — Kalio (@Ibgreenson) February 9, 2017

