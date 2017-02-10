The Thread: Photostories of the black soot consuming Port Harcourt

A picture is worth a thousand ones, it is said.

See pictures below by @andyRoidO on what life is like in Okrika, home to Rivers state refinery:

- Advertisement -

 

Help! Help! Somebody help!

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The Thread: Is the Okrika (legal) refinery to blame for Port Harcourt’s black soot rain?

The Thread: Money. Money. Money

Today’s Noisemakers: Dogara, Tinubu, Oba of Lagos and others

7 ways the Financial Times took President Buhari to the cleaners

Opinion: Bad optics, Buhari and Justice Onnoghen

Chude Jideonwo: Nigeria’s protests signal a new era of accountability

Peregrino Brimah: Indefinite absconsion- Buhari should put Nigeria first and honorably resign 

The Thread: Dogara gets flak from Nigerians for his latest tale

Uzoma Dozie, Abasiama Idaresit and Adeleke Adekoya set to speak at Creativity Lessons over Tea

Loading...