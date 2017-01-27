The Thread: Are we playing politics with Southern Kaduna?

Twitter saw an uproar yesterday over the credibility or otherwise of Southern Kaduna killings as exposed by Music Chocolate City Group boss, Audu Maikori.

In one camp, the school of thought was Audu lied about the origin of the pictures, therefore he lied about all.  In the other camp, the prevailing response was they must have paid you goons to cover up this mess.

- Advertisement -

In the thread below, Amara Nwankpa, Director, Public Policy Initiative attempts to give context and ends with this: Stop chasing smoke

Reactions

What a wow.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Insiders: On Southern Kaduna, the government can clearly do a lot more

Opinion: What aileth thee, O DSS?

Opinion: The horror of being black and African

Opinion: “Hate” Speech | Between Apostle Suleiman and the Sultan of Sokoto

Opinion: Reality check- Nigeria’s sense of entitlement cannot stand empirical examination

#InnovationSeries: Cafe Neo, stimulating a tech-centric revolution

N4.7 trillion withdrawn through ATMs in 2016

Cheta Nwanze: Is Nigeria on the verge of another 1966 crash?

Wilfred Okiche: On Buchi Emecheta and the joys of motherhood [NEW VOICES]

Loading...