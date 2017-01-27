The Thread: Are we playing politics with Southern Kaduna?

Twitter saw an uproar yesterday over the credibility or otherwise of Southern Kaduna killings as exposed by Music Chocolate City Group boss, Audu Maikori.

In one camp, the school of thought was Audu lied about the origin of the pictures, therefore he lied about all. In the other camp, the prevailing response was they must have paid you goons to cover up this mess.

In the thread below, Amara Nwankpa, Director, Public Policy Initiative attempts to give context and ends with this: Stop chasing smoke

I can't believe what I'm seeing on my timeline. @Audu is a threat to peace? Not herdsmen, not soldiers killing innocents. Audu? Hubris. — Amara Nwankpa (@Nwankpa_A) January 27, 2017

Reactions

We can only have one truth. From political fights to #ZariaMassacre to #SouthernKadunakillings, it's been terrible strings events https://t.co/B80XrZ6jo2 — Fran¢ (@OkugboF) January 27, 2017

In adamant about nuance. So, I will point out that governance involves more than administration. So both facts can be true. https://t.co/DQm3NCqzTC — Amara Nwankpa (@Nwankpa_A) January 27, 2017

@Nwankpa_A @Lugard_Tareotu @Audu nobody stops him from crying but do that with facts don't exaggerate cos it will cause reprisal — A Y TAYLOR (@Ay1412) January 27, 2017

So people who have buried their loved ones and haven't taken to reprisals are waiting for Audu's tweets to get them going? OK. https://t.co/FIrj8XXUKr — Amara Nwankpa (@Nwankpa_A) January 27, 2017

What a wow.

