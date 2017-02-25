The Thread: “It is pointless to separate Osinbajo from Buhari, it’s the same ticket”

Buhari’s absence seems to have given Acting president Osinbajo a renewed zeal to ‘renavigate the country in the right direction‘. He’s forced CBN’s hand so that the dollar exchange rate has fallen from 520 to 420. He has visited the Niger Delta and has discussed working with illegal refineries. Just yesterday, he went on an unscheduled visit to Murtala Mohammed airport, Lagos.

 

Osinbajo’s progress has caused Nigerians to praise him wholly while disparaging his boss- Buhari. Omojuwa wants people to know that they are one and the same.

