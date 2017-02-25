The Thread: “It is pointless to separate Osinbajo from Buhari, it’s the same ticket”

Buhari’s absence seems to have given Acting president Osinbajo a renewed zeal to ‘renavigate the country in the right direction‘. He’s forced CBN’s hand so that the dollar exchange rate has fallen from 520 to 420. He has visited the Niger Delta and has discussed working with illegal refineries. Just yesterday, he went on an unscheduled visit to Murtala Mohammed airport, Lagos.

Osinbajo’s progress has caused Nigerians to praise him wholly while disparaging his boss- Buhari. Omojuwa wants people to know that they are one and the same.

I actually find it shocking that some people are desperate to separate Buhari from Osinbajo. Common sense; it was a joint ticket! — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 25, 2017

We didn't vote them separately. We voted them in a joint ticket. It is to the president's credit he doesn't have a mannequin as VP. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 25, 2017

We shouldn't always be in pursuit of evil. If Osinbajo were as ghost worker ish as Namadi, we'd complain. Diss him & the one who picked him. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 25, 2017

Now, the VP is showing that when the call is sounded, he can answer and answer really well, we insist on pointless comparisons. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 25, 2017

Until we are told there are two presidencies, only one presidency gets the credit – and the knocks – of this administration. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 25, 2017

And those who are owing AMCON should quicken up as a silver bird & pay up. Osinbajo said he doesn't want a new house. No more useless videos — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 25, 2017

