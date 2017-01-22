Opinion

The Thread: Are President Buhari’s aides actively championing divisive politics?

We are in Trump era now, so really almost anything is permissible. Some say that Trump drove a wedge between the American people by the words he said on the campaign trail and tweeted. Others reckon he merely took advantage of the division that already existed and amplified it to his advantage.

 

Bringing it home, Nigerians are divided along two major political camps or better still two political figures- Buhari and Jonathan. For the individuals in these camps, one of these political figures is their hero. So it’s not out of place to see a tweet comparing Buhari’s (in)actions to Jonathan’s. Like this one below.

- Advertisement -

But when the President’s media aides begin to tweet like the guy above, much of Twitter NG’s reasoning is they are not acting professionally or representing the office of the President with dignity, or worse, they are encouraging divisive politics.

See below:

 

Oh, no you didn’t

Do I smell a cover up?

What politics? You bring it but can’t take it?

Standards, gentlemen. Standards.

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Pres. Buhari is not DEAD, he is alive and well – Garba Shehu

The world needs your contribution, Obasanjo tells Jonathan

The Thread: Now Trump is president, it’s all about America first

Cheta Nwanze: What should Nigeria expect from a President Osinbajo?

YNaija Says: The Police raid on Premium Times is despicable and dictatorial

Ezinne Ukoha: The Obamas | The last time is always the best (especially when in good company)

Abiola Ajimobi is the worst governor in Nigeria | See the latest YNaija Effectiveness Ranking

Opinion: RE | The canonisation of the unsaintly

Opinion: Anambra Governorship election 2017 – The storm is gathering once again

Loading...