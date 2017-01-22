The Thread: Are President Buhari’s aides actively championing divisive politics?

We are in Trump era now, so really almost anything is permissible. Some say that Trump drove a wedge between the American people by the words he said on the campaign trail and tweeted. Others reckon he merely took advantage of the division that already existed and amplified it to his advantage.

Bringing it home, Nigerians are divided along two major political camps or better still two political figures- Buhari and Jonathan. For the individuals in these camps, one of these political figures is their hero. So it’s not out of place to see a tweet comparing Buhari’s (in)actions to Jonathan’s. Like this one below.

.@DOlusegun @GbengaGOLD Has GEJ for all his "ineffectual buffoonery" done half of what this false messiah has done? Can he touch the hem of this fool's garment? — Edward Israel-Ayide (@wildeyeq) January 19, 2017

But when the President’s media aides begin to tweet like the guy above, much of Twitter NG’s reasoning is they are not acting professionally or representing the office of the President with dignity, or worse, they are encouraging divisive politics.

See below:

He is alive and well! President Buhari is not magical. He cannot be holidaying in the UK & be in Germany, dead or alive at the same time. — Garba Shehu 🇳🇬 (@GarShehu) January 21, 2017

He is unlike a past President who was at Ota, w/ Chief Obj & attending the Trump inauguration in D.C, being in two places at the same time! — Garba Shehu 🇳🇬 (@GarShehu) January 21, 2017

Disappointing that @CNN didn't focus camera on Nigeria's former President at any time during this Inauguration. Not good! Conspiracy! BAD! — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) January 20, 2017

Best wishes to all who wish PMB well. As for those who carry evil rumours, may they receive grace to repent. — Femi Adesina (@FemAdesina) January 21, 2017

Oh, no you didn’t

@GarShehu You lack the temperament for a true media professional. A single video or picture would have sufficed, but no, you had to get petty — Edward Israel-Ayide (@wildeyeq) January 21, 2017

There's only so much anger I can have in one night. I'm still not over Suleiman's useless comments. Now see Garba Shehu. — Mark Amaza (@amasonic) January 21, 2017

Let no one leave you in doubt, Garba Shehu is an idiot — Mfon Abel Ekene (@mfonabel) January 21, 2017

And I thought garba shehu was better than Femi adesina — Baba Sala eleniyan (@Etiks89) January 21, 2017

The likes of @GarShehu are determined to keep Nigerians divided politically but we have one opponent now which is this present Govt. — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) January 21, 2017

Dont know who is more useless, Garba Shehu or Buhari? — Adenusi (@ICON_ADENUSI) January 21, 2017

@GarShehu You lack the temperament for a true media professional. A single video or picture would have sufficed, but no, you had to get petty — Edward Israel-Ayide (@wildeyeq) January 21, 2017

To think Garba Shehu was a fantastic spokesman when he was with Atiku. I can't wrap my head around this new Garba Shehu. — Alh Vladimir Putin (@femiTRIPP) January 21, 2017

For the first time in many months, Uncle Femi trumped Garba Shehu in Communications 101. pic.twitter.com/Gc6xCRtMd4 — Banky (@AdeBanqie) January 21, 2017

Garba Shehu, Femi Adesina, Tolu Ogunlesi and all the volunteers are a huge disappointment. — Alh Vladimir Putin (@femiTRIPP) January 21, 2017

We don't have be partisan at all times. We all know Garba Shehu can react to the fake news on Pres Buhari without attacking Pres. Jonathan. https://t.co/0GsTnKG3z7 — Olatunde Bakare (@Backarray) January 21, 2017

Where's the dignity there? Why is Garba Shehu cussing GEJ who hasn't said anything disrespectful to PMB in any way. — T. Rankïn' (@AfroVII) January 21, 2017

Both Garba Shehu and Tolu Ogunlesi are petty and their behavior have really been unpresidential. Shame — Oke Umurhohwo (@stalyf) January 21, 2017

However you read this Garba Shehu's tweet is outright stupid, petty, foolish and unprofessional. However you read it…. — Yadomah Mandara (@Yadomah) January 21, 2017

Is there anywhere in their TOR or Job description that says: "Do not bring you sense along to the office" ? There must be. — Yadomah Mandara (@Yadomah) January 21, 2017

Ladies and Gentlemen, lets say a prayer for Garba Shehu before going to bed tonight. God still answer prayers. — TINUBUist (@Araabmooney) January 21, 2017

Do I smell a cover up?

But if Garba Shehu says Buhari is alive and well, does it mean there is a possibility that he's sick and dying? pic.twitter.com/u22HELan26 — Umeh and 99 others (@UmehOMA) January 21, 2017

What politics? You bring it but can’t take it?

You can throw shades but you can't receive one Ordinary pinching from Garba Shehu, you are calling on United Nations to arrest mallam 😃😃😃 — Tunde Eneji (@iameneji) January 21, 2017

Garba Shehu is my boy in Davido's voice. 😂 — Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) January 21, 2017

You don't want @GarShehu to tweet that kind of tweet, then stop bringing up such kind of fake and useless news. Pettiness is not exclusive. — Abubakar Sidiq Usman (@MrAbuSidiq) January 21, 2017

Assuming all that you tweet are right, did Garba Shehu violate any law? For every action, there is equal and opposite reaction. https://t.co/5MTiP40wzp — Malam Sabiu Zaranda (@Binzaranda) January 21, 2017

Standards, gentlemen. Standards.

