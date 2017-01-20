The Thread: President Obama’s final address to Americans

The 44th President of the United States of America takes a bow as he leaves office.
In thes few tweets below, he confesses what impact being a leader has had on his person. Notice the difference, Africa?
Do see below:
It's been the honor of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man.
— President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017
I won't stop; I'll be right there with you as a citizen, inspired by your voices of truth and justice, good humor, and love.
— President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017
As we look forward, I want our first steps to reflect what matters most to you. Share your thoughts with me at https://t.co/fGUxlpLVue.
— President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017
I'm still asking you to believe – not in my ability to bring about change, but in yours. I believe in change because I believe in you.
— President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017
Reactions
Those who genuinely care
@POTUS You made compassion cool. #ThanksObama
— Jordan Uhl (@JordanUhl) January 20, 2017
@POTUS Thank you for being a force for good despite how often you were attacked. #ThankYouObama
— Jordan Uhl (@JordanUhl) January 20, 2017
@SherriH83856824 We will Miss you obama!! 🙁
— Jaime Stebbins (@JaimeStebbins) January 20, 2017
All about the biz’ness
@JordanUhl get this Mug! now! pic.twitter.com/TwqQqwI1cM
— Deplorable Sherri (@SherriH83856824) January 20, 2017
THE GREATEST MUG OF OBAMA!! ORDER LINK >> https://t.co/kskUdI08Ia <<
— Deplorable Sherri (@SherriH83856824) January 20, 2017
When all else fails, try sarcasm
@POTUS Obama presidency failed on most important promise of all. Never delivered millions of peaches, peaches for free. Only jobs. Sad!
— J.D. Gordon (@jdgordonbooks) January 20, 2017
@jdgordonbooks @POTUS And now he's not even moving to the country! Sad!
— Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) January 20, 2017
@gavreilly @jdgordonbooks maybe @POTUS is going to work in a factory downtown and put in a can.
— Eric (@CoolLikeHanSolo) January 20, 2017
@CoolLikeHanSolo @jdgordonbooks @POTUS He will have his little way. #MakePeachesGreatAgain #MPGA
— Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) January 20, 2017
@gavreilly @CoolLikeHanSolo @jdgordonbooks @POTUS Bravo 👏 gentlemen 👍🏼
— Terrance Maddox (@kaner1683) January 20, 2017
Super heroes
..Yes @POTUS #ThankYou !
Our lives and our country will never be the same… 🇺🇸🚀✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/ImOgu1xTBR
— NIKKOLAS (@4NIKKOLAS) January 20, 2017
Come visiting. Please, pretty please say yes.
@POTUS HOT DAMN I’d love to cook for you and Michelle.
— Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) January 20, 2017
@EmmaKennedy @POTUS On the vague off-chance that he says yes, can I be your sommelier for the evening? I'd even wash dishes.
— Henry Elliss (@henweb) January 20, 2017
@henweb @EmmaKennedy @POTUS I'll buy the food
— FrostRyan (@TheFrostRyan) January 20, 2017
@TheFrostRyan @henweb @EmmaKennedy @POTUS I'd scour the pans..
— Anne Nonymous (@LeftardAnne) January 20, 2017
@LeftardAnne @TheFrostRyan @henweb @EmmaKennedy @POTUS I'd rinse them.
— Pablo Iglesias (@iglesiasp_) January 20, 2017
@iglesiasp_ @LeftardAnne @TheFrostRyan @henweb @EmmaKennedy @POTUS I will dry.
— ABL in Madison (@AmyBarlowLib) January 20, 2017
@AmyBarlowLib @iglesiasp_ @LeftardAnne @TheFrostRyan @henweb @EmmaKennedy @POTUS can I put the dishes back in the cupboard??
— Smoky Quartz (@bkbusy718) January 20, 2017
@bkbusy718 At this rate, we'll terminate the unemployment problem 😁 @AmyBarlowLib @LeftardAnne @TheFrostRyan @henweb @EmmaKennedy @POTUS
— Pablo Iglesias (@iglesiasp_) January 20, 2017
All that swag
@POTUS with the greatest example of class, character and swag, thank you for your service to this country. #ObamaExits pic.twitter.com/9jI8vjoPN3
— Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) January 20, 2017
Take notes, Trump.