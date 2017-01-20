The Thread: President Obama’s final address to Americans

The 44th President of the United States of America takes a bow as he leaves office.

In thes few tweets below, he confesses what impact being a leader has had on his person. Notice the difference, Africa?

Do see below:

It's been the honor of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017

I won't stop; I'll be right there with you as a citizen, inspired by your voices of truth and justice, good humor, and love. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017

As we look forward, I want our first steps to reflect what matters most to you. Share your thoughts with me at https://t.co/fGUxlpLVue. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017

I'm still asking you to believe – not in my ability to bring about change, but in yours. I believe in change because I believe in you. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017

Reactions

Those who genuinely care

@POTUS Thank you for being a force for good despite how often you were attacked. #ThankYouObama — Jordan Uhl (@JordanUhl) January 20, 2017

@SherriH83856824 We will Miss you obama!! 🙁 — Jaime Stebbins (@JaimeStebbins) January 20, 2017

All about the biz’ness

THE GREATEST MUG OF OBAMA!! ORDER LINK >> https://t.co/kskUdI08Ia << — Deplorable Sherri (@SherriH83856824) January 20, 2017

When all else fails, try sarcasm

@POTUS Obama presidency failed on most important promise of all. Never delivered millions of peaches, peaches for free. Only jobs. Sad! — J.D. Gordon (@jdgordonbooks) January 20, 2017

@jdgordonbooks @POTUS And now he's not even moving to the country! Sad! — Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) January 20, 2017

@gavreilly @jdgordonbooks maybe @POTUS is going to work in a factory downtown and put in a can. — Eric (@CoolLikeHanSolo) January 20, 2017

Super heroes

Come visiting. Please, pretty please say yes.

@POTUS HOT DAMN I’d love to cook for you and Michelle. — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) January 20, 2017

@EmmaKennedy @POTUS On the vague off-chance that he says yes, can I be your sommelier for the evening? I'd even wash dishes. — Henry Elliss (@henweb) January 20, 2017

All that swag

@POTUS with the greatest example of class, character and swag, thank you for your service to this country. #ObamaExits pic.twitter.com/9jI8vjoPN3 — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) January 20, 2017

Take notes, Trump.

Comments