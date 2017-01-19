Opinion, Thinking Through

The Thread: The press will not stop demanding for good governance

The arrest of Dapo Olorunyomin and Evelyn of Premium Times was a kick in the gut of free press. The police said they were acting on a complaint by Buratai, the Army Chief of Staff, who had ,through the agency of the military, issued a letter to the newspaper to desist from spreading false stories about his person.

Here’s Japhet Omojuwa’s take on the whole drama.

Frustrating.

