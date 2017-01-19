The Thread: The press will not stop demanding for good governance

The arrest of Dapo Olorunyomin and Evelyn of Premium Times was a kick in the gut of free press. The police said they were acting on a complaint by Buratai, the Army Chief of Staff, who had ,through the agency of the military, issued a letter to the newspaper to desist from spreading false stories about his person.

Here’s Japhet Omojuwa’s take on the whole drama.

You just supposedly accidentally bombed innocent citizens and now they are picking up journalists for doing their job. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) January 19, 2017

Of all people to event arrest, a top notch professional like Dapo Olorunyomi. An obvious attempt to bully the press into silence. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) January 19, 2017

PDP have stolen themselves to irrelevance but that will not stop the press and ordinary citizens from demanding for good governance! — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) January 19, 2017

@Omojuwa Why should the army accuse a paper of supporting Boko haram? — Adedeji Ajayi (@Day_ji) January 19, 2017

"National Security" is the easiest excuse when a government intends to use blackmail as a tool of oppression! https://t.co/s2fkvDxydy — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) January 19, 2017

Nigerians don't even get a chance to discuss progress. Half the time it's about tragedies, legislative inanities, executive nonchalance… — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) January 19, 2017

You need more than one heart, a double dose of strength and an extra level of mental energy to survive, let alone thrive, as a Nigerian. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) January 19, 2017

Frustrating.

