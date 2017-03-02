The Thread: Rachael Dolezal, who pretended to be black, is even more nuts than we thought and here’s the proof

Remember the professor whose parents outed her as having being born white after she had successfully persuaded everyone, including the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People, of which she was leader, that she was black?

Well, the lady is in the news once more for changing her name to Nkechi Diallo, the first being Igbo and the second Fulani.

You have to wonder what in tarnation is going on with this lady, who has decided that being black is not sufficient: Being Nigerian (African) is the motherlode.

Luvvie Ajayi, author of the New York Times bestseller I’m Judging You, has some tea on the situation- and receipts too.

Grab your popcorn; it’s good:

Y'all. Someone who used to teach at the same university that Rachel Dolezal taught at just messaged me some tea. Like to hear about it? — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) March 2, 2017

The person gave me permission to share these stories. This person ended up blocking Rachel from their FB after she tried to latch on to him. — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) March 2, 2017

These are quotes. I'm copying and pasting. "I used to work with Rachel "Darth Becky" Dolezal, back when she taught part-time at my college." — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) March 2, 2017

'First off, pretty much every colleague and student knew what was up. We all looked at her and we're like, "There's no way she's black."' — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) March 2, 2017

'But she would always talk about how hard it was being a light-skinned Black woman, because she wasn't accepted by "her own people"' — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) March 2, 2017

"She played the ever-famous race card so deftly that nobody dared accuse her to her face b/c she'd go full-crazy on someone w/ guilt trips." — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) March 2, 2017

"We had a "spirited" discussion on affirmative action that got out of hand because everyone had strong opinions both for and against." — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) March 2, 2017

"I felt I didn't do a good job facilitating that discussion, and since I knew Becky was prez of local NAACP, I asked her for resources…" — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) March 2, 2017

So Rachel flipped out on him, apparently. See here: pic.twitter.com/nEgu6J83Mx — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) March 2, 2017

So he made these 2 good points to Becky with the identity problem: pic.twitter.com/DxO1hSUCpL — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) March 2, 2017

"Her tone completely changed once she realized her mistake. Suddenly, because I'm Native, she wanted to be my best friend." LMAOOO RACHEL. — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) March 2, 2017

@Luvvie So many reports of ppl having the exact same situation w/ her. Some even claimed she said they're not (insert ethnicity here) enough — Monique Phillips (@eventsbyforte) March 2, 2017

Why did Rachel start messaging this man her "art?" pic.twitter.com/goXToZ7pwL — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) March 2, 2017

"I distanced myself from her after she went Fatal Attraction on me, b/c I was worried I'd come home to find my cat in a stew pot someday." 😂 — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) March 2, 2017

"It was shortly after that when a friend of mine who worked for local paper was one of reporters to break the story. It was schadenfreude." — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) March 2, 2017

HE JUST SENT ME SCREENSHOTS OF HIS FB CONVO THREADS WITH RACHEL DOLEZAL. I AM DYINNGGGG. — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) March 2, 2017

This woman went into a 4 paragraph diatribe in FB msgs about why SHE wasn't teaching the intercultural studies class. I can't even. — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) March 2, 2017

But the TEA isn't done. He goes on to tell me all the antics Rachel would try on campus so she could be the oppressed Black woman. I cannot. — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) March 2, 2017

@Luvvie We've all known that white girl–she just didn't always "act black." That need for drama and attention, though… LAWD. — T.O. McDermott (@myblkheart) March 2, 2017

Why is Rachel like this? pic.twitter.com/tXnGz9aHKI — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) March 2, 2017

@Luvvie I wonder if she's legit mentally ill or just super entitled… — Julie Daniel (@thejuliedaniel) March 2, 2017

This man sent me RECEIPTS, y'all. His exchanges with Rachel are just too good. They're from July 2013. Lemme screenshot his screenshots. — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) March 2, 2017

@Luvvie this story took a lot of weird turns. Which is saying a lot for what we already knew about her. — Celeste Tholen (@CelesteTholen) March 2, 2017

YOOOOO!! LMAOOOO!!! Rachel was big mad that she wasn't teaching the intercultural class. pic.twitter.com/docEy1B8G3 — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) March 2, 2017

And replied by telling Rachel that he is not white, but Native American. Rachel's sick of being everyone's teacher. lolol pic.twitter.com/fDqgf5iNvI — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) March 2, 2017

@Luvvie she claims to know all and expects to "get paid" for it but then answers with we need AA bc it's the law? That's all she's got? 🙄 — beachmode (@coleman_larissa) March 2, 2017

But can we talk about how Rachel humblebragged about being called "Rachel Luther Queen?" 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sw3y8F0og2 — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) March 2, 2017

@Luvvie she prob wrote Rachel Luther queen on every clean piece of paper she owned&put them up on her mirror as a reminder every morning. 😂😂 — Keah Brown (@Keah_Maria) March 2, 2017

There's more but bless it. BLESS IT. When folks are all "let Rachel be Black" I give them all the side-eye. You can't just CHOOSE Black. — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) March 2, 2017

Chai