The Thread: Who should Trump really be calling- Buhari or Osinbajo?

It’s stretching into a new week, this debate over the president’s health status and his capacity to run Nigeria. All we know for sure is he’s being receiving guests and taking phone calls. This latest phone call is not from ‘the boys’; it is President Trump- leader of the freeworld who will be on the other end of the line today.

Today is "Africa day" for Donald Trump. He speaks by phone to Nigerian president Buhari at 3:45 pm (Lagos time); then speaks to Jacob Zuma.

A couple of questions arise from this development, though. Isn’t Osinbajo the C-inC now? Shouldn’t he be the one taking Trump’s phone call? Who exactly is running our country as president?

Just curious, is the acting president not the CinC? Who is POTUS making a call to, the president who is away or the acting president? 🇺🇸🇳🇬 — Rosanwo (@rosanwo) February 13, 2017

President @MBuhari will speak to @POTUS, @realDonaldTrump today at 3:45 pm (Nigerian Time) from his London residence. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) February 13, 2017

From his London residence 😳😀😀😀🇳🇬 https://t.co/pSyyncgrKN — Rosanwo (@rosanwo) February 13, 2017

