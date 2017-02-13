The Thread: Who should Trump really be calling- Buhari or Osinbajo?

It’s stretching into a new week, this debate over the president’s health status and his capacity to run Nigeria. All we know for sure is he’s being receiving guests and taking phone calls. This  latest phone call is not from ‘the boys’; it is President Trump- leader of the freeworld who will be on the other end of the line today.

A couple of questions arise from this development, though. Isn’t Osinbajo the C-inC now? Shouldn’t he be the one taking Trump’s phone call? Who exactly is running our country as president?





