The Thread: “We really played ourselves with Buhari” | Feeling the pulse of the Nigerian people about their president

Given the speed with which the new year is already running, it will be fair to say that May 29 is already around the corner. May 29 is a landmark date that represents President Buhari’s two years in office. How does the electorate feel about him and the way he has run the country so far?

Well, a good number of Nigerians reckon he ran the economy aground- the naira is trading at 490 to the dollar. The President has not bothered to visit any of the areas that have experienced the catastrophe of terrorism. And he loves to travel- out of Nigeria.

Black not smart

Blacks in US finally had their "My president is black" moment. I'm out here hoping to have my "my president is smart" moment in my lifetime. — Solomon Osadolo (@Soloxpress) January 19, 2017

Nigerians, we really played ourselves with Buhari. — The Ynxxx™ (@Yxclusive) January 19, 2017

Economy

"The best time to do anything is now" – Nigerian Naira — sicario (@DAVIDUZZZI) January 19, 2017

So it's fine for our president to travel abroad for rest and check-up – but middle-class Nigerians are demonized for doing the same thing? https://t.co/tJL9fqgG0h — H.O.N. (@MrNosegbe) January 19, 2017

Young people need to understand that you can't keep trusting a political class that sees public office as a means to prosperity. — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) January 19, 2017

Who is running the country?

ABBA Kyari NOW addressing the Nigerian Military pic.twitter.com/zq3M5JSZkJ — Khaleesi!!! (@AbangMercy) January 19, 2017

Who is Abba Kyari? https://t.co/7ctWovNhqd — Baba Oni Gas (@manmustwack) January 19, 2017

@manmustwack The real President. — Bíbíire ò ṣé fowó rà (@yew1e) January 19, 2017

Nigeria is lucky to have a President, Vice President and Deputy President — Clxrence (@Clarenceonyeks) January 19, 2017

Touching base with Nigerian states

No Buhari has not visited Maiduguri since he was elected.. Not once…. Prof Osinbajo & Aisha Buhari have, not the president. https://t.co/bX9jMcxwbo — Yadomah Mandara (@Yadomah) January 18, 2017

Ajala travel

Economy is in shambles

Fulani herdsmen attacks

Navy "accidentally" bombs IDP Buhari: pic.twitter.com/7JHkG2ZJR0 — Eka (@Lionezz__) January 19, 2017

@MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo only in Nigeria can politicians take foreign holidays while economy is crippled & poverty at peak. #irresponsible! — Godwyns Onwuchekwa (@godwyns) January 19, 2017

@MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo Baba your house is on fire and you're going on holiday?? Is this the change? — Ogbonna Jnr. (@ogbo_sammy) January 19, 2017

@MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo be travelling about like a homeless man..what stops you from having your vacation here ehn? — BlueBlood (@AyodejiBlue) January 19, 2017

@MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo honestly, this is not d right time for a vacation! It only shows gross insensitivity. U av been absent since forever! — GANDALF (@xvnthe) January 19, 2017

What’s 2019 going to bring?

