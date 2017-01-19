Opinion

The Thread: “We really played ourselves with Buhari” | Feeling the pulse of the Nigerian people about their president

Given the speed with which the new year is already running, it will be fair to say that May 29 is already around the corner. May 29 is a landmark date that represents President Buhari’s two years in office. How does the electorate feel about him and the way he has run the country so far?

Well, a good number of Nigerians reckon he ran the economy aground- the naira is trading at 490 to the dollar. The President has not bothered to visit any of the areas that have experienced the catastrophe of terrorism. And he loves to travel- out of Nigeria.

Black not smart

Economy

Who is running the country?

Touching base with Nigerian states

Ajala travel

What’s 2019 going to bring?

