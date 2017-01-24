The Thread: The reason the West has an edge over us

The Nigerian society is backwards in many respects. One of such respects is our education. Year in, year out, our lecturers regurgitate lesson plans that have no bearing on current realities. So students leave school half-baked and ill prepared. And if they have to compete with their foreign counterparts, they struggle. Critical reasoning is stunted, confidence is an aberration, and they cannot compete with the best of them.

Do see below:

So I am teaching this class with a good global blend of students. Every time I ask a question like – how do you develop ethical behaviour? — Gossy Ukanwoke (@gossyomega) January 23, 2017

The reason why

Faulty foundations, defective products

