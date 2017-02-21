The Thread: All the reasons you need to fall in love with Nigeria – again

Yes. Boko Haram is possibly scouting their next suicide bomb drop as we write. Yes, another village in Southern Kaduna, we hear has gotten a visit from the dreaded herdsmen. Yes, the dollar is trading at 520 today, and it seems it won’t take weeks before we hit 600.

But before you give into fear and depression, and swear off everything Nigeria, @4eyedmonk is giving you another chance- cogent reasons and pictorial illustrations to fall in love with Nigeria once again.

Besides the fact that she’s all you’ve got- if you are not a dual passport holder- these below count.

Enjoy.

You have a number of great reasons to visit Nigeria 🇳🇬

This is a thread that tells you all about the good stuff!😀 — HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) February 20, 2017

1. Nigeria is the home of Dudu Osun, the famous black soap. It is the reason majority of Nigerian women have beautiful, clear skin. pic.twitter.com/BmWygFk2X5 — HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) February 20, 2017

2. Shea butter, that magical skin and hair care stuff you women love to much…yes, it is a dime a dozen in Nigeria….come take some home pic.twitter.com/1mt9hqmkNi — HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) February 20, 2017

3. Coconut Oil in its purest form is found in Nigeria. Nigerian ladies are beautiful and nature has all they need to stay that way here pic.twitter.com/p15AiuiYz5 — HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) February 20, 2017

4. Music…yeah. 🇳🇬 is the music capital of Africa. Wizkid is from here, and he is just one of hundreds of thousands. The groove is here🕺🏿 pic.twitter.com/cbBlXk15Qp — HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) February 20, 2017

5. Grilled fish? Ah, you are in the right place. We call it point and kill. We always insist you wash it down with a chilled beer 🍺 pic.twitter.com/gZAaLEh0iX — HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) February 20, 2017

5. Grilled fish? Ah, you are in the right place. We call it point and kill. We always insist you wash it down with a chilled beer 🍺 pic.twitter.com/gZAaLEh0iX — HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) February 20, 2017

7. Very educated folks. We have plenty here. People with Masters Degrees & Phd's are not hard to come by here. Boko Haram hates us for this pic.twitter.com/fQBMobwIMB — HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) February 20, 2017

8. Yoruba Demons. Yea, they exist. Devilishly good looking men,dressed to kill, with an edge that will make any woman turn to butter🤘🏿 pic.twitter.com/jbJDoCgneG — HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) February 20, 2017

9. Hot women! The Nigerian God never does things in half measures. So he filled the land with masterpieces to keep the guys in 8 occupied!🕺🏿 pic.twitter.com/XICVhLs6P5 — HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) February 20, 2017

10. The Eccentric. Yeah, we got them like you got them too 😔 pic.twitter.com/Z3mGqTih55 — HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) February 20, 2017

11. Carnivals and Festivals. From East to West, North to South, Nigerians are happy people, and we express it in very colourful ways! pic.twitter.com/U9sdPavLNL — HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) February 20, 2017

12. Movies. We own this in Africa. We are number 3 (or 2, depending on what you are drinking) in the world. You will never get bored! pic.twitter.com/dV6dt4moW6 — HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) February 20, 2017

13. Super Eagles. You say Arsenal gives you migraine? Then try these ones. But we love them to death! pic.twitter.com/RZAUSr6wx2 — HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) February 20, 2017

14. You believe in God? Well, Nigeria to paradise is visa free… pic.twitter.com/oEcx2s91yG — HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) February 20, 2017

15. You don't believe in God? Well, there is room for you too here in Naija…but where you are headed is above my pay grade😔 pic.twitter.com/5ui2ZF5TKL — HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) February 20, 2017

16. Frank Donga. Yeah, we got Frank Donga. Dude has been looking for a job for about 10 years now. But yeah, he is part of all we got😔 pic.twitter.com/3wG5YTgk1W — HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) February 20, 2017

17. Nigeria is nature's gift to mankind. We don't suffer from natural disasters, we don't know what earthquakes or typhoons feel like pic.twitter.com/BfSFyP3L45 — HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) February 20, 2017

18. African literature is so lit! We are some of the reasons it is so. We have got Soyinka, Achebe, Fagunwa, Ekwensi and many more! pic.twitter.com/ySJ8dchBqC — HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) February 20, 2017

19. Literature in Nigeria had a very bright future too! Chimamanda, Othuke, Teju Cole, Arese and thousands!! pic.twitter.com/HkAv0w0zdh — HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) February 20, 2017

20. So on your next holiday, do visit Nigeria. Come see for yourself. You will be left with an experience you will never ever forget! 🇳🇬👊🏿 pic.twitter.com/tlfwntzljK — HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) February 20, 2017

20. So on your next holiday, do visit Nigeria. Come see for yourself. You will be left with an experience you will never ever forget! 🇳🇬👊🏿 pic.twitter.com/tlfwntzljK — HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) February 20, 2017

Best tourism advert ever!

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments