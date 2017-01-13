Thinking Through

The Thread: This is why respect trumps communication in relationships

Relationships are work. Serious work. No one comes by an Obama relationship by accident. Love may be magical, but maintaining that love is hard, gritty work.

That’s why this poll and the tweets after it are important. The writer shares some necessary insight into what young people think matters most in a relationship versus what actually matters most as stated by those who have gone before.

Do see below:

Well said.

Comments

Tags

You may also like

Harmony Levin: A toast to love [NEXT]

The Thread: This has to be the most surprising day of Joe Biden’s life

The Thread: These are the best things about being an adult

The Thread: “You are a legend” | Top 10 reactions to #Obama’s farewell

Isn’t she lovely? | The new YNaija.com identity is a love story

The Thread: These allegations against Jibrin look watery

The Church Blog: An open letter to fear

The Thread: Here is how several news outlets would cover #NiggerNavy

The Thread: Here is one thing that lasts longer than most relationships

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.