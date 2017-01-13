The Thread: This is why respect trumps communication in relationships

Relationships are work. Serious work. No one comes by an Obama relationship by accident. Love may be magical, but maintaining that love is hard, gritty work.

That’s why this poll and the tweets after it are important. The writer shares some necessary insight into what young people think matters most in a relationship versus what actually matters most as stated by those who have gone before.

The most important thing in a (serious) relationship is? — ساحر (@Sirkastiq) January 10, 2017

So after 548 votes, 63% of you say communication, 27% respect, 12% money and 3% sex. https://t.co/rx8S7liRjH — ساحر (@Sirkastiq) January 11, 2017

