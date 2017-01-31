The Thread: “I received 18 slaps and got a spine shift” | @rosanwo tells his story of surviving years of domestic violence

This thread is so sad. We often hear about domestic abuse from a woman’s point of view- almost always as the victim. What about where the victim is a man? @Rosanwo has come forward with his story of surviving domestic abuse.

Do see below:

Kept quiet for too long, hoping to salvage the situation. Sometimes this week I will bare it all including the question of my marriage — Rosanwo (@rosanwo) January 31, 2017

I will be speaking up cos I could have easily ended up in jail based on false accusations of DV by the spouse to cover her tracks of DV — Rosanwo (@rosanwo) January 31, 2017

I don't have a marriage but I have 2 sons, survived DV & I am still breathing. Now time to put all the numerous allegations to rest — Rosanwo (@rosanwo) January 31, 2017

When my sons are of age, if God does not spare me long life, they will be able to read this and the court papers. — Rosanwo (@rosanwo) January 31, 2017

Marriages fail however one does not have to fail with it. — Rosanwo (@rosanwo) January 31, 2017

Finally I deny all the allegations raised so far. Matter is in court. My concern is for my sons. Thanks — Rosanwo (@rosanwo) January 31, 2017

10 days after our son was born, motherinlaw breaks mirror to stab spouse, stepped in, received 18 slaps & got a spine shift. — Rosanwo (@rosanwo) January 31, 2017

If this were Nigeria, many would claim one was buying the system. @metpoliceuk has all records of attending to our home including cautions. — Rosanwo (@rosanwo) January 31, 2017

I have been separated for 1 year going to just live quietly, I left when I saw near death however back to the UK courts for the law to act — Rosanwo (@rosanwo) January 31, 2017

Those of you who went into spouse DM, I have your screenshots. The couple in Abuja who was asking her to date their friend in London — Rosanwo (@rosanwo) January 31, 2017

You don't any idea of how difficult it was, my father and sisters are on Twitter. Take a cue from that. — Rosanwo (@rosanwo) January 31, 2017

Can't do Abuja peeps screenshot cos my solicitor says it contains too much but here is December 2015. So you know them pic.twitter.com/NesfiE06H5 — Rosanwo (@rosanwo) January 31, 2017

@rosanwo Goddamn, Tunde. I wish you strength. Very sorry about everything you've had to deal with. Will call you later today. — S. (@saratu) January 31, 2017

Oh. my. God.

Oh. my. God.



