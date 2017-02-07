The Thread: Why saying “I told you so” about people’s electoral choices is stupid

One of the fallouts of 2Baba’s call for a national protest was it drove a conversation on social media about people’s electoral choices. Blame was flung in different directions: at those who ran the PR campaign for the current president, at the ones who were ‘gullible enough’ to believe the PR ‘whitewashing’, at those who at any one time said something good about Buhari, and those who voted for Buhari. Twitter has been that mad house.

So we are grateful that Ms. Ezekwesili has taken time out to school people on democratic values and especially the stupidity of fixating on people’s personal electoral choices to make a point.

One thing I try hard to not do is prescribe or offer my opinion to individuals for whom I have NO accountability. I mind my business & lane. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 7, 2017

Individuals outside of my accountability sphere don't need to receive any prescription from me. It's reason I don't waste time on Personals. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 7, 2017

The Choice of who you voted & did not vote for is Personal, so you won't find me commenting on electoral preferences. It's NOT my business. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 7, 2017

We must outgrow immaturity. The basis of Personal Preferences in an Election for example differs among individuals. Mind your OWN BUSINESS. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 7, 2017

It smacks of illiteracy to impugn the electoral Choices that others made. A factor that you TOLERATE can be a NO NO for others. Let them be. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 7, 2017

All immature fellows need to outgrow the urge to insult other people simply cos they made their INDIVIDUAL CHOICE in an election. Really. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 7, 2017

The relationship between a Citizen, Govt &Public Officials is an entirely different thing. A Citizen is ENTITLED to express opinion to them. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 7, 2017

The Democratic Culture will grow on us but effort at teaching its nuances is becoming more obvious even among Citizens in how to relate. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 7, 2017

No matter who you or I vote for, once a Govt is formed,WE BOTH have a DUTY as Citizens to exert a DEMAND 4 Good Governance PRESSURE on them. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 7, 2017

Expending our time, post election to insult our individual electoral choices is a poor appreciation of Democratic Freedom & Governance. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 7, 2017

Activate your #OfficeOfTheCitizen if you care to and focus on informed engagement with the Governance Process demanding accountability. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 7, 2017

Our young ones should particularly watch out for a tendency these days to MALIGN the personal choices their fellow citizens make. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 7, 2017

With all the Almightiness of God, the greatest gift He gave to humanity is : THE POWER TO CHOOSE. He recognized that Power & WE should too. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 7, 2017

Every time you spend your 140 characters privilege on @Twitter insulting &mocking the Choices of others, 1st ASK YOURSELF PAINFUL questions. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 7, 2017

One prays daily that the younger generation will not again squander the benefits of our Diversity as a people like mine& others have done. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 7, 2017

Had we been favored with the right quality of Elite Class, our leaders would have already managed our Diversity to our COLLECTIVE GAIN. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 7, 2017

Make no mistake about it, we have to be deliberate and intentional in MANAGING our Diversity to ensure Inclusion & Equality of Opportunity. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 7, 2017

A Nigerian State that does not EXCLUDE any1 or group from having a STAKE in society is a topic our Young shd lead dialogues on not insults. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 7, 2017

The Young should be helping frame ideas on how the Nigerian State maximizes our Diversity for Equality of Opportunity & Competitiveness. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 7, 2017

To spend one's youth excelling as a merchant of toxin is a tragedy. Youth is a currency that quickly fades away. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 7, 2017

