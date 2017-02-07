The Thread: Why saying “I told you so” about people’s electoral choices is stupid

One of the fallouts of 2Baba’s call for a national protest was it drove a conversation on social media about people’s electoral choices. Blame was flung in different directions: at those who ran the PR campaign for the current president, at the ones who were ‘gullible enough’ to believe the PR ‘whitewashing’, at those who at any one time said something good about Buhari, and those who voted for Buhari. Twitter has been that mad house.

So we are grateful that Ms. Ezekwesili has taken time out to school people on democratic values and especially the stupidity of fixating on people’s personal electoral choices to make a point.

Please see below:

And that’s the truth.

