The Thread: When sexism puts you in trouble

Patriarchy in Nigeria has filtered down into everything- especially the attitude of a man when he is talking to a woman. So Ifeoma Chukwuogo’s tale reads like something we’ve heard before. Still, it carries the capacity to take you aback. You are left feeling: the effrontery; the audacity; the stupidity.

Do see below:

Someone actually walked into my auditions yesterday and shouted at me because he couldn't find the address for 2 hours. — Ifeoma N Chukwuogo (@FizzyThatcher) February 19, 2017

Stupid is as stupid does.

