The Thread: When sexism puts you in trouble

Patriarchy in Nigeria has filtered down into everything- especially the attitude of a man when he is talking to a woman. So Ifeoma Chukwuogo’s tale reads like something we’ve heard before. Still, it carries the capacity to take you aback. You are left feeling: the effrontery; the audacity; the stupidity.
Do see below:
Someone actually walked into my auditions yesterday and shouted at me because he couldn't find the address for 2 hours.
— Ifeoma N Chukwuogo (@FizzyThatcher) February 19, 2017
Stupid is as stupid does.
Follow @ynaija on Twitter