The Thread: Is this how the Shia muslim sect spread in Nigeria?

El Zakzaky is still being held in illegal detention after the ruling handed down by the courts which stipulated 45 days has lapsed. There have been peaceful protests by Shiites around the country to mark that.

Ever wondered how Shia Muslims came to be in Nigeria? @ELBINAWI sheds some light.

- Advertisement -



30 years ago there is no single ShiaMuslim in Nigeria. All Muslims then were SunniMuslims but today there are millions of ShiaMuslims in Nig — Harun Elbinawi (@ELBINAWI) January 21, 2017

And the number of the growing Shia Muslims in #Nigeria is daily increasing. It is not weapons or war that led to this growth but education. — Harun Elbinawi (@ELBINAWI) January 21, 2017

More than 90% Nigerian Shias are members of IMM, followers of Sheikh #Zakzaky. Sheikh Zakzaky is also love by millions around the world. — Harun Elbinawi (@ELBINAWI) January 21, 2017

Every Muslim have d right to chose his/her school of thought whether Sunni or Shia. There are further schools of thoughts again in these gps — Harun Elbinawi (@ELBINAWI) January 21, 2017

The deviant cult of Wahhabism infiltrated & contaminated Sunni Islam with hate, intolerance & terrorism.Everything to them is hate & killing — Harun Elbinawi (@ELBINAWI) January 21, 2017

Religion must never be only hate, intolerance & Savage killings & massacres. That is what Wahhabism is, they celebrate senseless killings. — Harun Elbinawi (@ELBINAWI) January 21, 2017

If #Islam is hate, intolerance & terrorism as Wahhabi Savages are showing then I will never be a Muslim. Religion must serve humanity first. — Harun Elbinawi (@ELBINAWI) January 21, 2017

Hard to argue with that.

- Advertisement -



Comments