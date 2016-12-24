The Thread: Why shouldn’t Igbos complain about oppression and marginalisation?

It’s the holidays, the one time of the year when Igbos from every nook and corner of the earth return to the East. South East Nigeria It’s the tribe’s biggest homecoming. But this year, what do they come home to? Operation Python dance. Understandably, nerves are frayed, emotions are running high, and anything is possible.

Between Nnamdi Kanu’s continued incarceration, Operation Python Dance by the military and what appears to be South-East versus South-West, Igbos are trending on Twitter today.

"Igbo people play victim" ~ Dupe Killer Igbos are being marginalized & oppressed. FACT.

They shouldn't complain? What is this life sef… pic.twitter.com/RMBHH7wQyG — Uche (@Demoore90210) December 24, 2016

Igbos are the most brilliant black race, according to US report. Why hate on them? — Sandy Gold (@SandraSandygold) December 24, 2016

I always wanted a prosperouse and united Nigeria but it's obvious it wont come to pass. Igbos will arise and stand as a great nation — Henry Chinonso (@nohrix) December 24, 2016

You don't hate Igbos You just Envy and Uncontrollable Admiration . 😊😊😊 I understand that feeling — Real Ogemdi 🇳🇬 (@bishopmarn) December 24, 2016

Igbos add nothing to Lagos? Go to Alaba, Balogun, Idumota, Trade Fair, Ladipo, Igando or Tejuosho. They're near empty. Igbos have traveled — OMJosh™ (@AbsolutelyJosh) December 24, 2016

What is Lagos without Igbos really? argue with your envy biko. — Ada Ora (@sayBibi) December 24, 2016

Igbos like buying and selling. There is no village in Nigeria without an Igbo man — TPL. Adebowale (@Adebowale2580) December 24, 2016

Truth is that Igbos have d most to lose in biafra atleast in short term, yet these people are determined to go away. It must tell u somtin — nwxnnx (@DiKachii) December 24, 2016

If you complain about roadblocks in the South East during Xmas – you'll be told "to go establish Biafra" By "de-tribalized Nigerians". — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) December 24, 2016

