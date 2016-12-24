The Thread: Why shouldn’t Igbos complain about oppression and marginalisation?

It’s the holidays, the one time of the year when Igbos from every nook and corner of the earth return to the East. South East Nigeria It’s the tribe’s biggest homecoming. But this year, what do they come home to? Operation Python dance. Understandably, nerves are frayed, emotions are running high, and anything is possible.

Between Nnamdi Kanu’s continued incarceration, Operation Python Dance by the military and what appears to be South-East versus South-West, Igbos are trending on Twitter today.

Do see below:

Deep sigh.

Comments

Follow us on Twitter @YNaija
SHARE
- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

  1. No nation nor tribes can do without igbo’s because the’re blessed every where the go, igbo’s is like children of Israel in the bible the always go with Gods blessing that why the Nigeria government don’t want us to go

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Loading...