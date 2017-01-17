Thinking Through

The Thread: Side chicks are very important to the success of a relationship

The conversation on side chicks will never grow old. This tweep brings a different perspective to the term ‘side chicks’, says they are honourable and help the main relationship prosper.

👀👀

Do see below:

No words.

Comments

Tags

You may also like

Opinion: Abiola Ajimobi- Belligerent, bellicose, bully

Opinion: Tobacco regulation, NGOs and human rights issues

Opinion: Anambra Governorship election 2017 – The storm is gathering once again

The Thread: The tweet that turned some Nigerian men into bozos

Reuben Abati: MMM, Sambisa and the boy died

Dave Sucre finally tenders an apology

Ore Fakorede: How to bulletproof a heart [NEW VOICES]

Opinion: The real Aku Obidinma

Reuben Abati: Philip Adekunle at 50

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.