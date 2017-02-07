The Thread: This is the simplest solution for wife beaters, right?

The best way to stop violence against women is by having the male community speak up against it.
This thread has this much going for it- the male community reacted.
Do see below:
So people still beat their wives? This big big 2017 you're beating your wife? let me tell you what happened today at the gym
— Golden Sapilo (@SENSEI_KK) February 6, 2017
Cause he paid her bride price?????????? pic.twitter.com/P3qx62DtVX
— Golden Sapilo (@SENSEI_KK) February 6, 2017
Just imagine.
