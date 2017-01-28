The Thread: Social media rules of engagement

Navigating social media can be tricky. There are always debates and opinions and sides to take, it can get confusing and overwhelming.

But we’ve got you. Consider the thread below a loose guide to understanding and navigating social media- especially Twitter.

Enjoy:

The greatest disservice you can do to your self – especially on this social media streets – is listen to one narrative about any issue — ° (@abdr__rahman) January 28, 2017

Be guided.

