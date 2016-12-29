The Thread: ‘#SoundCityMVP2016 is the new Headies…’ | Our top 10 tweets of tonight’s awards

The maiden edition of the Soundcity MVP Awards Festival is currently taking place at the Expo Center, Eko Hotel & Suites Lagos, Nigeria.

Artistes who are billed to perform at the event include Davido, Patoranking, Tekno and Olamide.

Looks like Tweeps are impressed with the organization, from the picture quality, to sound, presentation and the stage.

Some have started comparing the event to the ‘almighty’ Headies Awards, which in their opinion needs to learn from Sound City.

These are our top 10 tweets from tonight’s awards.

