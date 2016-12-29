The Thread: ‘#SoundCityMVP2016 is the new Headies…’ | Our top 10 tweets of tonight’s awards

The maiden edition of the Soundcity MVP Awards Festival is currently taking place at the Expo Center, Eko Hotel & Suites Lagos, Nigeria.

Artistes who are billed to perform at the event include Davido, Patoranking, Tekno and Olamide.

Looks like Tweeps are impressed with the organization, from the picture quality, to sound, presentation and the stage.

Some have started comparing the event to the ‘almighty’ Headies Awards, which in their opinion needs to learn from Sound City.

These are our top 10 tweets from tonight’s awards.

#soundcitymvp2016 is the new Nigerian headies, take it or leave it — DONSCOS (@NsoforD) December 29, 2016

#Headies organisers need to learn from #SoundcityMVP2016 ..

Audio – Check

Picture – Check

Presentation – First Class

Presenters – WOWZER — Khaleesi!!! (@AbangMercy) December 29, 2016

The people at hiptv should just drop thier pride and do internship at soundcity….#SoundcityMVP2016 — Vender (@walecharms) December 29, 2016

Am I the only one impressed by the picture quality of #SoundcityMVP2016 on TV. Big ups to the organisers! 👏👏👏 — Quincy Roberts (@quincysings) December 29, 2016

The production of #SoundcityMVP2016 so far is the best of ANY event in Lagos this December. See transition! Littyyy!!! — Övie (@OvieO) December 29, 2016

Basketmouth isn't flowing…he's not used too this ear-control thing. Now using scope. #SoundcityMVP2016 — #blessings (@jerrygnex) December 29, 2016

Yo HipTV, hope you keeping tabs on #SoundcityMVP2016 ,That's how a standard award show should be.. — •_♥ (@annoky) December 29, 2016

Abeg, SoundCity sabi work..see doings na! #SoundcityMVP2016 — Favoured Man (@UCHEUGO) December 29, 2016

I've not tweeted in a long while but the #SoundcityMVP2016 got me some typa way — Queen Z (@queen_z_zul) December 29, 2016

#SoundcityMVP2016 the red carpet,the quality of the transmission.. The VJs..the host!!!!!!the performances.. Please don't mention headies.. — Tobi banks (@Tobibanks) December 29, 2016

