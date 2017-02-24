The Thread: South Africans are to blame for their own problems |#Xenophobia

This recent flare up of xenophobic violence in South Africa has made Nigerians quite angry. @afrispheric reckons South Africans are pointing fingers in the wrong direction.
Man, as a creature, always find a way to vent frustration and anger
Same with societies as a whole
— afrispheric (@afrispheric) February 24, 2017
More often than not, such societal anger is directed towards real or imagined causes of d anger & frustration
More often d imagined source
— afrispheric (@afrispheric) February 24, 2017
We saw (still seeing) this in a post recession Europe, where immigrants are potrayed as the job stealing bogeyman
Same in Trumps' U.S.A
— afrispheric (@afrispheric) February 24, 2017
The same thing has happened & is still happening in South Africa with the Xenophobic attacks against (African) immigrants
— afrispheric (@afrispheric) February 24, 2017
South Africans, as an example, have conveniently forgotten that black majority rule under ANC has NOT delivered
But immigrants r d problem.
— afrispheric (@afrispheric) February 24, 2017
The Xenophobic attacks in South Africa is a form of escapism for these people
They chose not to face the reality of a failed government …
— afrispheric (@afrispheric) February 24, 2017
The black South African needs to ask him/herself some tough questions
Like, why are thing not working since Apartheid fell?
— afrispheric (@afrispheric) February 24, 2017
Why can an immigrant come into SA and start a successful legit business but a local struggles to do so?
— afrispheric (@afrispheric) February 24, 2017
I know two Nigerians with legit investment in SA. One has a portfolio of abt 15 buy to let properties in South Africa
But blame immigrants
— afrispheric (@afrispheric) February 24, 2017
I suspect it a TV license like we have in the U.K
Anyway, man told the store can he pay them to get it for him. Man is very busy dude
— afrispheric (@afrispheric) February 24, 2017
The man said he left & said imagine if it was in Alaba intl market he'd gone to
They'll say "Oga wait, make I go get the license for you"
— afrispheric (@afrispheric) February 24, 2017
Who remembers when South Africa tried that silly Yellow Fever certificate nonsense?
When NGR retaliated, they came begging…
— afrispheric (@afrispheric) February 24, 2017
Maybe it is time for a little arm twisting
Osinbajo should send immigration to MTN, Shoprite, etc & deport a number of South Africans…
— afrispheric (@afrispheric) February 24, 2017
This what the GEJ admin did during that Yellow fever saga…
South Africa "behaved"…
— afrispheric (@afrispheric) February 24, 2017
Disappointed that the current govt is handling the current situation ineptly … https://t.co/oef143sPVo
— afrispheric (@afrispheric) February 24, 2017
South Africa's "Rainbow Nation" is a fantasy.
Africans should abandon fantasies like "Africa Rising" and "Rainbow Nation" & face reality.
— Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) February 24, 2017
Statements like this make one feel that Nigeria was stupid to help this country.
What did we gain from helping them, Liberia e.t.c? https://t.co/FiYRN8Kp1r
— Nigerian Loki (@Clarenceonyeks) February 24, 2017
Giant of Africa.
