The Thread: South Africans are to blame for their own problems |#Xenophobia

This recent flare up of xenophobic violence in South Africa has made Nigerians quite angry. @afrispheric reckons South Africans are pointing fingers in the wrong direction.

Do see below:

Man, as a creature, always find a way to vent frustration and anger Same with societies as a whole — afrispheric (@afrispheric) February 24, 2017

More often than not, such societal anger is directed towards real or imagined causes of d anger & frustration More often d imagined source — afrispheric (@afrispheric) February 24, 2017

We saw (still seeing) this in a post recession Europe, where immigrants are potrayed as the job stealing bogeyman Same in Trumps' U.S.A — afrispheric (@afrispheric) February 24, 2017

The same thing has happened & is still happening in South Africa with the Xenophobic attacks against (African) immigrants — afrispheric (@afrispheric) February 24, 2017

South Africans, as an example, have conveniently forgotten that black majority rule under ANC has NOT delivered But immigrants r d problem. — afrispheric (@afrispheric) February 24, 2017

The Xenophobic attacks in South Africa is a form of escapism for these people They chose not to face the reality of a failed government … — afrispheric (@afrispheric) February 24, 2017

The black South African needs to ask him/herself some tough questions Like, why are thing not working since Apartheid fell? — afrispheric (@afrispheric) February 24, 2017

Why can an immigrant come into SA and start a successful legit business but a local struggles to do so? — afrispheric (@afrispheric) February 24, 2017

I know two Nigerians with legit investment in SA. One has a portfolio of abt 15 buy to let properties in South Africa But blame immigrants — afrispheric (@afrispheric) February 24, 2017

I suspect it a TV license like we have in the U.K Anyway, man told the store can he pay them to get it for him. Man is very busy dude — afrispheric (@afrispheric) February 24, 2017

The man said he left & said imagine if it was in Alaba intl market he'd gone to They'll say "Oga wait, make I go get the license for you" — afrispheric (@afrispheric) February 24, 2017

Who remembers when South Africa tried that silly Yellow Fever certificate nonsense? When NGR retaliated, they came begging… — afrispheric (@afrispheric) February 24, 2017

Maybe it is time for a little arm twisting Osinbajo should send immigration to MTN, Shoprite, etc & deport a number of South Africans… — afrispheric (@afrispheric) February 24, 2017

This what the GEJ admin did during that Yellow fever saga… South Africa "behaved"… — afrispheric (@afrispheric) February 24, 2017

Disappointed that the current govt is handling the current situation ineptly … https://t.co/oef143sPVo — afrispheric (@afrispheric) February 24, 2017

South Africa's "Rainbow Nation" is a fantasy. Africans should abandon fantasies like "Africa Rising" and "Rainbow Nation" & face reality. — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) February 24, 2017

Statements like this make one feel that Nigeria was stupid to help this country. What did we gain from helping them, Liberia e.t.c? https://t.co/FiYRN8Kp1r — Nigerian Loki (@Clarenceonyeks) February 24, 2017

