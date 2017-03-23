The Thread: The Soviet Union as a case study that giving incentives inspire productivity

Alfred’s thread inspired Chetan Nwanze’s thread. While Alfred argues that bonuses/freebies motivate laziness, Cheta avers it does the opposite.

Do see below:

1/ One reason I like Alf is because he speaks my mind a lot. Read this thread. https://t.co/5FfGQtTgCY — Chxta (@Chxta) March 23, 2017

9/ Krushchev reconsidered. The quota system was removed, and something unheard of under Stalin, bonuses, were introduced. — Chxta (@Chxta) March 23, 2017

10/ Productivity rose. How the Soviet Union fell back under Brezhnev is another story. — Chxta (@Chxta) March 23, 2017

11/ Bottomline is, give people real incentives to be productive, and watch them unleash greatness. — Chxta (@Chxta) March 23, 2017

Good point.