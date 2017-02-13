The Thread: The spiritual experience that was Beyonce’s performance | #GRAMMYs

The 59th Grammy Awards are live right now. Beyoncé leads the pack, with a total of nine nominations including album of the year. She’s already won Best Music Video- Formation and Best Urban Contemporary Album- Lemonade.

Beyoncé’s nine-minute performance at Sunday’s 2017 Grammy Awards was among the most ambitious and logistically complex live segment the Grammys, or any other awards show, has attempted, LA Times reports. And no wonder, we were all transported to another place.

The Queen truly is bae. Do see below:

Yo! This shit is so spiritual; on a level I cannot even comprehend. The visual, wow! Beyonce! #GRAMMYs — Nneka O. 🇳🇬 (@Playm8z) February 13, 2017

Okay thanks for joining us tonight! #GRAMMYs over cause Beyoncé shut it down! Nobody else matters after this — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) February 13, 2017

why is this an actual representation of all of us right now #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/jhUDZUgaiq — Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) February 13, 2017

Good Lord @beyonce that was one of the most captivating musical and visual performances I've ever experienced. #GRAMMYs — Kevin K.O. Olusola (@KOlusola) February 13, 2017

And so we bow…

