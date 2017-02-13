The Thread: The spiritual experience that was Beyonce’s performance | #GRAMMYs

The 59th Grammy Awards are live right now. Beyoncé leads the pack, with a total of nine nominations including album of the year. She’s already won Best Music Video- Formation and Best Urban Contemporary Album- Lemonade.
Congrats Best Music Video @Beyonce #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/c4UibDW1lj- Advertisement -
— Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) February 12, 2017
Congrats Best Urban Contemporary Album winner 'Lemonade' – @Beyonce #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/r6OHwJtmF6
— Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) February 13, 2017
Beyoncé’s nine-minute performance at Sunday’s 2017 Grammy Awards was among the most ambitious and logistically complex live segment the Grammys, or any other awards show, has attempted, LA Times reports. And no wonder, we were all transported to another place.
The Queen truly is bae. Do see below:
Yo! This shit is so spiritual; on a level I cannot even comprehend. The visual, wow! Beyonce! #GRAMMYs
— Nneka O. 🇳🇬 (@Playm8z) February 13, 2017
Okay thanks for joining us tonight! #GRAMMYs over cause Beyoncé shut it down! Nobody else matters after this
— Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) February 13, 2017
Beyonce's dancers were like #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/YSSdXcjXko
— Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) February 13, 2017
why is this an actual representation of all of us right now #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/jhUDZUgaiq
— Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) February 13, 2017
I know @Beyonce would win a presidential election. #GRAMMYs
— شان (@seangrandillo) February 13, 2017
GORGEOUS. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/KJWf5JUxOV
— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) February 13, 2017
Beyoncé's Grammy performance is art on stage. #grammys2017 #GrammyAwards @Beyonce pic.twitter.com/tTgYWLrkQ3
— Mario Ramirez (@MarioFOXLA) February 13, 2017
We are not worthy! 😭👑🐝 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/77cemkuf8B
— People Magazine (@people) February 13, 2017
Good Lord @beyonce that was one of the most captivating musical and visual performances I've ever experienced. #GRAMMYs
— Kevin K.O. Olusola (@KOlusola) February 13, 2017
Your fave's chair could never. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/YJ9lQf5yyD
— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 13, 2017
She's just amazing 🤧no words #GRAMMYs #QueenBee #Beyonce
— Zakiyah Everette (@zakiyaheverette) February 13, 2017
So…….the show's over now, right? 🤔#Beyonce #GRAMMYs
— Daniel Preda (@MisterPreda) February 13, 2017
Beyonce is the queen #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/gEKGS7pGS7
— mean plastic (@meanpIastic) February 13, 2017
And so we bow…
