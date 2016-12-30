The Thread: ‘Spiritual husbands don’t joke brah…’

The topic of spiritual spouses is one that have been debated for a long time.

Many times, we may have heard tales of how spiritual husbands or wives torment their victims and may have just discredited them with a wave or even laugh at the narrator.

But then, these stories have continued to surface. This Twitter user @manmustwack brings us one of such tales.

I don hear story today sotay my ear don full. — Baba Oni Gas (@manmustwack) December 29, 2016

Mans says he has not slept with his wife for almost a year because any time he sleeps with her they will be flogging him cane in his dream. — Baba Oni Gas (@manmustwack) December 29, 2016

It was funny to me until mans showed me real marks on his body from caning fam. Spiritual husbands dont play brah. — Baba Oni Gas (@manmustwack) December 29, 2016

All man just kept quiet even though we knew the solution was for him to just pack and leave. — Baba Oni Gas (@manmustwack) December 29, 2016

Anyway mans said he does not want to have more than one wife and since she already has a child for him he doesnt want from different women. — Baba Oni Gas (@manmustwack) December 29, 2016

But he wants more kids so he is waiting for sometime for the pain of previous floggings to go so that he can mount her again for pregs — Baba Oni Gas (@manmustwack) December 29, 2016

We sha just told him we will be praying for him since he does not want to leave the woman for her real husband. — Baba Oni Gas (@manmustwack) December 29, 2016

What solution would you profer?

