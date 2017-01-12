The Thread: This has to be the most surprising day of Joe Biden’s life

The President of the United States, Barrack Obama, just awarded the Vice President of the United States, Joe Biden, with the highest American honour- the Presidential medal of Freedom.
Joe Biden was both surprised and very emotional.
Watch:
Tearful Biden reacts as Obama announces he will receive the Medal of Freedom https://t.co/ZlohO08WR3
— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 12, 2017
An emotional Biden to Obama: “I’m indebted to you, I’m indebted to your friendship, I’m indebted to your family.” https://t.co/XY9ZffHp2P
— CNN (@CNN) January 12, 2017
:On January 20, for the first time in 47 years, Joe Biden will not be occupying a public office."
A life of service. Take a bow Uncle Joe.
— Damocles (@Damocleansword) January 12, 2017
He is taking the Amtrak back to Delaware
Great guy https://t.co/JQXiWCW2og
— Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) January 12, 2017
"This is a remarkable man. I can say I was part of the journey of a remarkable man who did remarkable things for this country." Joe Biden.
— Ezinne (@nilegirl) January 12, 2017
Joe Biden is a beautiful man. Barack Obama is a beautiful man. If you can't put politics aside for a second and see that, fuck you sincerely
— Devon (@leathershirts) January 12, 2017
I want someone to love me as much as joe biden and obama love each other
— ruby (@ruby_davison1) January 12, 2017
That Obama/Biden friendship
Fam
— Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) January 12, 2017
What a photo: @VP Biden with tears in his eyes as he was surprised with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by @POTUS https://t.co/0UnU7Zn5lT pic.twitter.com/YwmicH0mHu
— Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) January 12, 2017
I cried. I cried real tears. This bromance between Obama and Joe Biden is made in heaven. https://t.co/Mu7AITtOx1
— Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) January 12, 2017
Joe Biden: "Mr. President, you have creeped into our heart — you and your whole family, including Mom. And you occupy it."
— Huffington Post (@HuffingtonPost) January 12, 2017
What a pair. What a day. What service!