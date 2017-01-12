More

The Thread: This has to be the most surprising day of Joe Biden’s life

The President of the United States, Barrack Obama, just awarded the Vice President of the United States,  Joe Biden, with the highest American honour- the Presidential medal of Freedom.

Joe Biden was both surprised and very emotional.

Watch:

What a pair. What a day. What service!

