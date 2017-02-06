The Thread: Tell us the truth about Buhari so we know what to pray for

Last month, rumours began circulating on the internet that President Buhari had died. This was after Buhari had proceeded to the UK on vacation, and medical check up. The president’s media team debunked the rumours and even went ahead to warn those peddling the rumours that they will be punished. Yesterday, the presidency announced an extension of the president’s leave so he can attend to his health needs.

See press release below:

Of course, Nigerians are left wondering about the severity of the president’s health, since he is away indefinitely. Elnathan John speaks for us all by requesting more information that will help us direct our prayers aright.And if we have to pray for him, we’d like more information.

Do see below:

If Buhari can't even pose for a photo, should we worry? They should tell us his actual condition so that we can be specific in our prayers. — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) February 6, 2017

Imagine Nigerians praying for Buhari’s ears or for back pain when in fact he can't even pose for a simple photo. God likes accuracy. — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) February 6, 2017

Think of it this way. You want a husband. Then you tell God oh, I am lonely. He can send you a dog. Or a flatmate. Then you blame god. — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) February 6, 2017

If you want a husband tell God, I want a husband. Not just that tell him what kind. Bow legs. At least average penis. You may not get all… — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) February 6, 2017

But at least you will get some. So. Let them tell us. If Buhari cannot pose for a simple photo, let us know what to pray for. God is kind. — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) February 6, 2017

Can Obasanjo make that phone call? The type he made to Yaradua to confirm? Will help. Just saying. — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) February 6, 2017

Again I want to pray for Buhari. But I need details. You just pray for a random husband you might end up with Seun Egbebe. Or Maje. — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) February 6, 2017

Olorun Maje

