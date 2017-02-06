The Thread: Tell us the truth about Buhari so we know what to pray for

Last month, rumours began circulating on the internet that President Buhari had died. This was after Buhari had proceeded to the UK on vacation, and medical check up. The president’s media team debunked the rumours and even went ahead to warn those peddling the rumours that they will be punished. Yesterday, the presidency announced an extension of the president’s leave so he can attend to his health needs.

See press release below:

Of course, Nigerians are left wondering about the severity of the president’s health, since he is away indefinitely. Elnathan John speaks for us all by requesting more information that will help us direct our prayers aright.And if we have to pray for him, we’d like more information.

Do see below:

Olorun Maje

