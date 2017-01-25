The Thread: #TheYNaijaInterview with afro soul singer, Aramide

Afro soul singer Aramide Sarumohhas zero interest in politics, but will love to do a collaboration with one of her idols, Indie Arie. These are a few of the things we learnt from our interview with her yesterday.

#YNaijaTwitterInterview: @AramideMusic was born on the 22nd of June and studied Political Science in the University of Jos. — Y! Online (@YNaija) January 24, 2017

#YNaijaTwitterInterview: @AramideMusic won Best Female Artiste in West Africa at the 2016 edition of #AFRIMA. — Y! Online (@YNaija) January 24, 2017

#YNaijaTwitterInter: @AramideMusic also won Alternative Artiste of The Year award at the 2016 edition of the Nigerian Entertainment Award. — Y! Online (@YNaija) January 24, 2017

#YNaijaTwitterInterview: @AramideMusic plays the saxophone and guitar.

Her single, Funmi Lowo has gotten massive airplay across the country. — Y! Online (@YNaija) January 24, 2017

#YNaijaTwitterInterview: @AramideMusic recently released the video to the remix of Funmi Lowo featuring Sound Sultan and Koker. — Y! Online (@YNaija) January 24, 2017

#YNaijaTwitterInterview: @AramideMusic You participated in Star Quest with a band, why did you decide to go solo? Was that always the plan? — Y! Online (@YNaija) January 24, 2017

#YNaijaTwitterInterview: @AramideMusic is there a dearth of people that enjoy this music? Has that been a challenge for you? — Y! Online (@YNaija) January 24, 2017

Initially.

But These days we are getting there.A lot of acceptance on the Suitcase album and that just gives me hope https://t.co/rbUjgpwRmP — Aramide (@AramideMusic) January 24, 2017

#YNaijaTwitterInterview: @AramideMusic so do you reckon the Suitcase album's a success? Did it do as well as you hoped for… or better? — Y! Online (@YNaija) January 24, 2017

1/2 Better. Sometimes I still pinch myself just to check that I am not dreaming. I mean. I knew I was putting out a good album https://t.co/VE71kkaiEk — Aramide (@AramideMusic) January 24, 2017

2/2 But you know how it is with people and acceptance. I'm glad they liked it and for me, that's a battle won https://t.co/VE71kkaiEk — Aramide (@AramideMusic) January 24, 2017

#YNaijaTwitterInterview: @AramideMusic You schooled in Jos and we’ve had a number of Nigerian artistes who lived in Jos and… 1/2 — Y! Online (@YNaija) January 24, 2017

#YNaijaTwitterInterview: @AramideMusic …have claimed to be influenced by the city, is this the same for you as well? 2/2 — Y! Online (@YNaija) January 24, 2017

#YNaijaTwitterInterview: @AramideMusic so how does one describe this influence. What is in this town – Jos that does it exactly? 🙂 — Y! Online (@YNaija) January 24, 2017

1/2 Growing up I listened to a lot of good music. I also mixed with a lot of musicians in jos. There's also to access to studios and https://t.co/e5aUVKyxoX — Aramide (@AramideMusic) January 24, 2017

These Musican. So it was easy to learn, make mistakes and get it right. https://t.co/e5aUVKyxoX — Aramide (@AramideMusic) January 24, 2017

#YNaijaTwitterInterview: @AramideMusic how has that worked so far.. making your music more appealing; features? — Y! Online (@YNaija) January 24, 2017

You can say features. But I'd say that it started with being more open minded with my producers and just getting better with my craft https://t.co/imUAMGDnS3 — Aramide (@AramideMusic) January 24, 2017

#YNaijaTwitterInterview: @AramideMusic You won in the Best Female artist category at AFRIMA over the likes of @TiwaSavage & @yemialadee 1/2 — Y! Online (@YNaija) January 24, 2017

#YNaijaTwitterInterview: @AramideMusic …it caused a bit of uproar, so do you think awards are worth it – worth stressing over? 2/2 — Y! Online (@YNaija) January 24, 2017

For me it is an icing on the cake. If they come fine, if they don't fine too. When you have a 9-5 you get paid a salary right? But 1/2 https://t.co/nPzebkgyYG — Aramide (@AramideMusic) January 24, 2017

There is also a recognition that comes for the best staff at the end of the quarter or year. Could be money or a plaque. They are good to https://t.co/nPzebkgyYG — Aramide (@AramideMusic) January 24, 2017

Have. The nominations and the wins are good https://t.co/nPzebkgyYG — Aramide (@AramideMusic) January 24, 2017

#YNaijaTwitterInterview: @AramideMusic cool stuff. How have these awards helped with the brand – Aramide? 🙂 — Y! Online (@YNaija) January 24, 2017

I'd say more eyeballs on the brand. https://t.co/mbICdHpt8O — Aramide (@AramideMusic) January 24, 2017

#YNaijaTwitterInterview: @AramideMusic what should fans be looking forward to; are there international artistes you would love to work with? — Y! Online (@YNaija) January 24, 2017

We are still visiting states in Nigeria with the SUITCASE. We hope to tour some countries this year. 1/2 https://t.co/0ra191OgpX — Aramide (@AramideMusic) January 24, 2017

I'd really really love to work with Indie Arie !!!! https://t.co/0ra191OgpX — Aramide (@AramideMusic) January 24, 2017

#YNaijaTwitterInterview: @AramideMusic so is there any Nigerian artiste you look to work with soon? — Y! Online (@YNaija) January 24, 2017

.@AramideMusic But of course! 😃So mostly artiste in your genre, yes? — Y! Online (@YNaija) January 24, 2017

#YNaijaTwitterInterview: @AramideMusic and in closing, Is music a lifelong adventure for you, or do you plan to quit later? 1/2 — Y! Online (@YNaija) January 24, 2017

#YNaijaTwitterInterview: @AramideMusic If not music, what else for Aramide; go into politics perhaps?😃 — Y! Online (@YNaija) January 24, 2017

Ha. Definitely not. No political bone here. Music it is https://t.co/cDJRgoTgq2 — Aramide (@AramideMusic) January 24, 2017

#YNaijaTwitterInterview: @AramideMusic Haha! Awesome! We sure do hope to hear more from you. Thanks for obliging us with your time. Cheers. — Y! Online (@YNaija) January 24, 2017

Anytime.

Thanks a lot for all the support. https://t.co/AxTkGhc9T6 — Aramide (@AramideMusic) January 24, 2017

