The Thread: “Pretty Mike should just bear ‘Mikolo’ in his cell” | Top 5 quotes about Pretty Mike

When you’re bored with your life and have arrived, what’s the next thing to do? Get a halter and some chains and lead adults around. Even better, make sure they are women. That at least is what Pretty Mike, the owner of Club Uno did, to showcase his craft.

Some say this is BDSM that men in “evolved” countries carry out.

Nigerians there is something they call 'BDSM', part of that is 'human puppy'. It is consensual and not demeaning. Read up on it. pic.twitter.com/v5MDLyunCD — Bisi Alimi (@bisialimi) January 8, 2017

If this is what Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu aka Pretty Mike had in mind, the Lagos state government has put paid those ambitions with an arrest. Afterwards, Pretty Mike tendered an apology.

PrettyMike eats humble pie, apologizes for leashing women A photo posted by Instablog9ja✅ (@instablog9ja) on Jan 12, 2017 at 4:56am PST

Please hustle hard and make money, so that a man like Pretty Mike won't give your daughters small change and use them as human bingo. pic.twitter.com/WDUzPMxVOA — Joey Akan (@joeyakan) January 8, 2017

Pretty Mike should just bear "Mikolo" in his cell. A name like "PRETTY Mike" wud only get him more Ds than the game of Basketball ever seen. — SABRE Man (@Bali_Bronx) January 12, 2017

While y'all are bashing Pretty Mike, girls are on his IG begging to be one of his mask girls.

"Don't save her, she don't wanna be saved" — Umeh and 99 others (@UmehOMA) January 12, 2017

Some of you grew up in polygamous homes but you have a problem with Pretty Mike.

Care to explain which is worse? — Eric Okafor (@KneWKeeD) January 12, 2017

@KneWKeeD you see that small boy?…that's your brain..it has crawled inside one small corner of your skull crying pic.twitter.com/Yusgpsfuxb — Steve N. O. (@sleeknigguh_J) January 12, 2017

