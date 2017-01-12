Opinion

The Thread: “Pretty Mike should just bear ‘Mikolo’ in his cell” | Top 5 quotes about Pretty Mike

When you’re bored with your life and have arrived, what’s the next thing to do? Get a halter and some chains and lead adults around. Even better, make sure they are women. That at least is what Pretty Mike, the owner of Club Uno did, to showcase his craft.

Some say this is BDSM that men in “evolved” countries carry out.

If this is what Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu aka Pretty Mike had in mind, the Lagos state government has put paid those ambitions with an arrest. Afterwards, Pretty Mike tendered an apology.

PrettyMike eats humble pie, apologizes for leashing women

Here are our top five tweets from Twitter NG:

A very important prayer

Prison and Pretty are a bad deal

Potential mask girls in the DM

The completely vacuous

That comeback

