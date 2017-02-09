The Thread: What’s the difference between Nigerian government statements and fake news?

In Nigeria today, we have learnt to take communications emanating from the presidency with a pinch of salt because there’s a high likelihood such information will be changed a short couple of hours or days later.
Take for instance, the information surrounding the president’s health. In 10 days, we have heard the following:
Buhari is sick – Adesina
Buhari is hale and hearty – VP
Buhari is not sick, not in any hospital – Lai Moh'd
Whose report should we believe?
— Thεό Kwame Koffi (@Shalomttheo) February 8, 2017
So we commiserate with @Clarenceonyeks on this below:
There are a few things I dislike more in this government than its willingness to use conjecture and sometimes outright lies at key points.
— Nigerian Loki (@Clarenceonyeks) February 9, 2017
Why make flimsy statements when you can investigate or when the data is there?
Ths is incredibly counterproductive.
— Nigerian Loki (@Clarenceonyeks) February 9, 2017
When you hear a govt say X,Y, Z is the cause of a problem nowadays, you have to fact-check because it is likely false.
This is worrisome.
— Nigerian Loki (@Clarenceonyeks) February 9, 2017
This is as bad as having a doctor who just diagnosis things withouth checking or to suit a narrative.
We need to stip this.
— Nigerian Loki (@Clarenceonyeks) February 9, 2017
Even some of the figures brought out in the war on corruption have been proven false.
This government is hurting itself.
— Nigerian Loki (@Clarenceonyeks) February 9, 2017
Few days ago a 111m bribery case was 'exposed'. No one ran with the story, even now I am putting exposed in quotes.
Trust is eroded.
— Nigerian Loki (@Clarenceonyeks) February 9, 2017
People are beginning to treat government communication like Fake News.
Government needs to fix up
— Nigerian Loki (@Clarenceonyeks) February 9, 2017
Right away.
