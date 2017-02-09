The Thread: What’s the difference between Nigerian government statements and fake news?

In Nigeria today, we have learnt to take communications emanating from the presidency with a pinch of salt because there’s a high likelihood such information will be changed a short couple of hours or days later.

Take for instance, the information surrounding the president’s health. In 10 days, we have heard the following:

Buhari is sick – Adesina

Buhari is hale and hearty – VP

Buhari is not sick, not in any hospital – Lai Moh'd

Whose report should we believe? — Thεό Kwame Koffi (@Shalomttheo) February 8, 2017

So we commiserate with @Clarenceonyeks on this below:

There are a few things I dislike more in this government than its willingness to use conjecture and sometimes outright lies at key points. — Nigerian Loki (@Clarenceonyeks) February 9, 2017

Why make flimsy statements when you can investigate or when the data is there? Ths is incredibly counterproductive. — Nigerian Loki (@Clarenceonyeks) February 9, 2017

When you hear a govt say X,Y, Z is the cause of a problem nowadays, you have to fact-check because it is likely false. This is worrisome. — Nigerian Loki (@Clarenceonyeks) February 9, 2017

This is as bad as having a doctor who just diagnosis things withouth checking or to suit a narrative. We need to stip this. — Nigerian Loki (@Clarenceonyeks) February 9, 2017

Even some of the figures brought out in the war on corruption have been proven false. This government is hurting itself. — Nigerian Loki (@Clarenceonyeks) February 9, 2017

Few days ago a 111m bribery case was 'exposed'. No one ran with the story, even now I am putting exposed in quotes. Trust is eroded. — Nigerian Loki (@Clarenceonyeks) February 9, 2017

People are beginning to treat government communication like Fake News. Government needs to fix up — Nigerian Loki (@Clarenceonyeks) February 9, 2017

Right away.

