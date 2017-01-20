Opinion

The Thread: A tribute to President Obama from Blackish teen actress, Yara Shahidi

In a few hours, President Obama, the first black president of America, will be handing over to Donald Trump. Here’s Blackish teen actress Yara Shahidi, who acts the part of Zoe in the hit series, Blackish talks about the impact of Obama’s administration on her life.

Do see below:

Goodbye, Mr President.

