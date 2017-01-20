The Thread: A tribute to President Obama from Blackish teen actress, Yara Shahidi

In a few hours, President Obama, the first black president of America, will be handing over to Donald Trump. Here’s Blackish teen actress Yara Shahidi, who acts the part of Zoe in the hit series, Blackish talks about the impact of Obama’s administration on her life.

Do see below:

My love for the Obamas and their entire administration is unmeasurable. — Yara shahidi (@YaraShahidi) January 20, 2017

They've helped mold "The American Dream" into an inclusive vision in which my family & peers thrive — Yara shahidi (@YaraShahidi) January 20, 2017

Despite the fervent and often racially discriminatory backlash they received, the Obamas have been the epitome of grace — Yara shahidi (@YaraShahidi) January 20, 2017

They have maintained an unwavering belief in the American people even if they weren't shown the same trust and support — Yara shahidi (@YaraShahidi) January 20, 2017

They have maintained an unwavering belief in the American people even if they weren't shown the same trust and support — Yara shahidi (@YaraShahidi) January 20, 2017

It's been a privilege to grow up under the Obama administration — Yara shahidi (@YaraShahidi) January 20, 2017

The past 8 years have been filled with tremendous change, not only on a political level, but on a social-cultural level — Yara shahidi (@YaraShahidi) January 20, 2017

Yes We Can. Yes We Did. Yes We Will. — Yara shahidi (@YaraShahidi) January 20, 2017

Goodbye, Mr President.

Comments