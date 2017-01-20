The Thread: Trump’s inaugural concert keeps the crowds away

Trump’s inaugural concert was not a great hit, judging strictly by the numbers that showed up for it. But as usual, The Donald thought otherwise. In his speech, he said:

“This started out tonight being a small little concert, and then we had the idea maybe we’ll do it in front of the Lincoln Memorial,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s ever been done before. But if it has, very seldom. And the people came by the thousands and thousands, and here we are tonight, all the way back.”

But the pictures below say different. Buzzfeed reports an estimated 10,000 attendees at Trump’s inaugural concert versus 400,000 at Obama’s own.

Do see below:

.@ABC News Special Report: Pres.-elect Trump delivers remarks at Lincoln Memorial on day before Inauguration Day. https://t.co/n7TqA3VDnW pic.twitter.com/rIDdbRQV8t — ABC News (@ABC) January 19, 2017

@ScentsybyCharla

Plus Obamas was also 1 of if not the coldest inaug temp on rec+ppl didn't care. This is among warmest+ppl really don't care — 🇨🇦 ❄️Charla ❄️🇺🇸 (@ScentsybyCharla) January 19, 2017

@ScentsybyCharla

Trump says no POTUS ever had inaugural concert at the Lincoln Memorial. But GWB, Obama both did. Lies are easy 2 factcheck pic.twitter.com/tcHwTa4C4O — 🇨🇦 ❄️Charla ❄️🇺🇸 (@ScentsybyCharla) January 20, 2017

More people follow me than are at the #InauguralConcert for Trump right now. Five times as many. Y'all got any requests? 😂😭😂😭 pic.twitter.com/k1hrDgvLtn — #ThanksObama (@ReignOfApril) January 20, 2017

@mcspocky @coton_luver I hope Trump cries himself to sleep tonight. That's what the rest of the country will be doing. #StillWithHer — Pam Carlson (@PamCarlson3) January 20, 2017

What will the evening bring?

