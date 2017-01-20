Opinion

The Thread: Trump’s inaugural concert keeps the crowds away

Trump’s inaugural concert was not a great hit, judging strictly by the numbers that showed up for it. But as usual, The Donald thought otherwise. In his speech, he said:

“This started out tonight being a small little concert, and then we had the idea maybe we’ll do it in front of the Lincoln Memorial,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s ever been done before. But if it has, very seldom. And the people came by the thousands and thousands, and here we are tonight, all the way back.”

But the pictures below say different. Buzzfeed reports an estimated 10,000 attendees at Trump’s inaugural concert versus 400,000 at Obama’s own.

Do see below:

What will the evening bring?

