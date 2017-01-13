The Thread: Trump’s presidency will be a lesson in democracy

Many Americans are feeling a loss of hope over Trump’s entrance into the white house. And a for a good number of Nigerians, there is the reasoning that Trump will bring America to its knees. But that may not be so, according to Accountant and social commentator Feyi Fawehinmi.

Democracy is the backbone of the American society, and it is what, FF believes, will preserve America.

Do see below:

Troll Thread – Nigerians Only #DontBeUnfortunate — tyro (@DoubleEph) January 13, 2017

"The great cause of revolutions is this, that while nations move onwards, constitutions stand still" – Thomas Babington Macaulay — tyro (@DoubleEph) January 13, 2017

If America (and other rich countries) have managed to avoid revolutions, it is by heeding that lesson. Putting limits where required etc — tyro (@DoubleEph) January 13, 2017

Wish my thoughts had been clearer on limits of the state. Will try again. But it's the point I was trying to make https://t.co/LKshwpIuTD — tyro (@DoubleEph) January 13, 2017

Watch for the reaction of the democratic system if and when Trump tries to abuse his power. That's the lesson for your own democracy /End — tyro (@DoubleEph) January 13, 2017

Interesting.

Comments