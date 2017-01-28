The Thread: “Trump’s refugee ban goes against everything we stand for” | War survivor tells his story

US president, Donald Trump, is on a rampage and no one might be able to stop it. It is doubtful protests will, either. After reinstating the Global Gag Rule, which basically cuts off funding to any organisation that promotes abortion in any way, Trump has gone on to ban refugees from entering America.

Imagine the effect of this ban. Imagine what the fate of these refugees will be. Imagine these through the eyes of the writer below, as he recounts his own escape from the war in Lebanon to the safe shores of America:

Welcome to Trump’s America.

