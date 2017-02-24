The Thread: TTT is terrible, but his wife and mother are just as bad

Big brother Naija has been quite the controversial television show in Nigeria this period. Its hook appears to be sex (adults being naughty), and one of the housemates who has come under the spotlight for his oh so naughty behaviour is TTT. He is said to be married with kids, but has been stringing Bisola along and telling lies when asked.

Do see below:

Thin Tall Tony’s wife

A post shared by Laraba (@missebonydiva) on

@SheisBoki has a few words about his situation:

Toh.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading...
Loading...