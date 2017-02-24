The Thread: TTT is terrible, but his wife and mother are just as bad

Big brother Naija has been quite the controversial television show in Nigeria this period. Its hook appears to be sex (adults being naughty), and one of the housemates who has come under the spotlight for his oh so naughty behaviour is TTT. He is said to be married with kids, but has been stringing Bisola along and telling lies when asked.

Do see below:

If you ever had any doubts about TTT, listen to this. He's practically refusing message from home !!!!!! #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/LlmuRB0hjg — plain jane (@Yinkoere) February 23, 2017

Kiss me baby…..

My dick is rising,

I wanna fuck you bad you won't be able to walk pic.twitter.com/UT7YodaDnp — plain jane (@Yinkoere) February 23, 2017

See TTT denying his wife and kids? Lord have mercy 😂😂😂#bbnaija pic.twitter.com/BwcNVS9MVP — Ogo (@kalaharii) February 19, 2017

Tony is evil.

“Family can be a hindrance to you ” – Jon

“Don’t worry I don’t have family everyone is dead” – Tony TTT Thintalltony. — LBX (@Laurasboxx) February 23, 2017

Thin Tall Tony’s wife

A post shared by Laraba (@missebonydiva) on Feb 19, 2017 at 11:12pm PST

@SheisBoki has a few words about his situation:

TTT, his wife and his mother are everything wrong with the world. *yes, I'm bring a tad dramatic but let me explain" — Ada Akunne (@SheisBoki) February 23, 2017

Let's start with the man himself…he's willing to do ANYTHING for money including denying his family — Ada Akunne (@SheisBoki) February 23, 2017

Then there's the wife who is willing to put up with public disrespect and humiliation by her husband for money — Ada Akunne (@SheisBoki) February 23, 2017

Then there's the mother who is an enabler and is clearly delusional about the son she raised and would rather throw blame on someone else — Ada Akunne (@SheisBoki) February 23, 2017

All in all we are watching dysfunction in all it's glory… — Ada Akunne (@SheisBoki) February 23, 2017

Me, I'm just waiting for when he gets evicted and how he manages all the blowback while auditioning for Lumapil advert. https://t.co/DfRyeWTKXm — Amara Nwankpa (@Nwankpa_A) February 23, 2017

Toh.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments