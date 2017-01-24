The Thread: The tweet fight between Sahara Reporters and The Nation Nigeria

We bring you the fight of the night: two media houses- Sahara Reporters vs The Nation Nigeria- battling over credibility, and to a larger extent, supremacy.
*rings bell.
Let the fight begin:
FLASH: Bola Tinubu's @TheNationNews story that @unilag_1962 students arrested for attacking V. Chancellor is a lie. @PoliceNG attacked them pic.twitter.com/TAl2GfVA5Z
— Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) January 24, 2017
@SaharaReporters @unilag_1962 @PoliceNG Our story is from News Agency of Nigeria
— The Nation Nigeria (@TheNationNews) January 24, 2017
@TheNationNews @unilag_1962 @PoliceNG Unbelievable! You're based in Lagos, you're supposedly an independent media house but relying on gov't propaganda outlet for news in Lagos
— Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) January 24, 2017
Reactions:
@SaharaReporters @TheNationNews @unilag_1962 @PoliceNG Why Bola Tinubu? You guys are so pathetic.
— Franklin Adekunle (@FrankAdek) January 24, 2017
@SaharaReporters So you have to mention Tinubu's name to make the news juicy?
— Seyi Laleye (@SeyiLaleye1) January 24, 2017
@SaharaReporters @TheNationNews @unilag_1962 @PoliceNG Naija can change story
— Clara Nwafam (@Chiegeonu7) January 24, 2017
Who will decide this case now?