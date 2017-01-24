The Thread: The tweet fight between Sahara Reporters and The Nation Nigeria

We bring you the fight of the night: two media houses- Sahara Reporters vs The Nation Nigeria- battling over credibility, and to a larger extent, supremacy.

FLASH: Bola Tinubu's @TheNationNews story that @unilag_1962 students arrested for attacking V. Chancellor is a lie. @PoliceNG attacked them pic.twitter.com/TAl2GfVA5Z — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) January 24, 2017

@SaharaReporters @unilag_1962 @PoliceNG Our story is from News Agency of Nigeria — The Nation Nigeria (@TheNationNews) January 24, 2017

@TheNationNews @unilag_1962 @PoliceNG Unbelievable! You're based in Lagos, you're supposedly an independent media house but relying on gov't propaganda outlet for news in Lagos — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) January 24, 2017

Reactions:

@SaharaReporters So you have to mention Tinubu's name to make the news juicy? — Seyi Laleye (@SeyiLaleye1) January 24, 2017

