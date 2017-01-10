The Thread: The tweet fight between two top porn sites that everybody missed

Sundays are lazy days- for doing church, sleeping in, binge watching movies and everything generally relaxing. What Sundays are definitely not for is fighting, but for Porn hub and XVideos, it was a perfect day to get into it once and for all over content issues.
Do see below:
Hey @Pornhub why do you always have to try and push others down? Fuck you and your scams and tricks. Desperate to beat XVIDEOS. pic.twitter.com/a58bxC24aa
— XVIDEOS.COM (@xvideoscom) November 24, 2016
Reactions
@xvideoscom @Pornhub You both have racist and transphobic porn/titles on top of the obvious casual misogyny which have made me stop watching it completely
— goat feathers (@DaIaiGoat) January 8, 2017
To see @xvideoscom and @Pornhub Twitter beefin on a Sunday just shows that the devil is so busy
— MercedezUAZ (@MercedezUAZ) January 8, 2017
@xvideoscom @Pornhub wowww porn sites beefed out on a Sunday, pic.twitter.com/1BL3ZY3ri7
— Hurt Giants Fan (@1Shamichael) January 8, 2017
@xvideoscom @Pornhub so you're telling me you have full right to this video 😰😰 pic.twitter.com/3QDinRhqfv
— patricia® (@Btshoe69) January 9, 2017
@Pornhub @xvideoscom how did I miss two porn sites arguing? Twitter let me down on that one
— Clayton Bigsby (@YourFavTweeter_) January 8, 2017
@YourFavTweeter_ @ToluStover @Pornhub @xvideoscom Hahahahahaha. What's happening here? Two porn sites pillow fighting?
— tHe environMANtalist (@tickin_clocks) January 8, 2017
People of God, what do you think about this?