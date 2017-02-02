The Thread: Beyonce is pregnant and Twitter can’t hold its peace

Queen Bey is heavy again, and this time she’s with twins. What a way to set the tone for the month.
Black Twitter- hell, World Twitter- can’t hold back their excitement.
Do see hilarious tweets below:
.@Beyonce Everything na double double oh, pikin nah double double oh *waves white handkerchief*
— Christiana A Mbakwe (@Christiana1987) February 1, 2017
@Christiana1987 @Beyonce "Throws money in the air"
— BODY_BY_BURNHARD (@Scott_Burnhard) February 1, 2017
Beyoncé sensed that we were all in need of good news, and so Beyoncé got pregnant with twins. Beyoncé is a woman of and for the people.
— Kelly Andersen (@kellyamedia) February 1, 2017
Beyoncé performing at the Grammys in eleven days pic.twitter.com/nH7yn3AgWX
— Nanny to Yoncé (@velvet_rope) February 1, 2017
BEYONCÉ IS HAVING TWINS. THERES GONNA BE TWO BEYONCES COMING OUT OF THE SAME BEYONCÉ AT THE SAME TIME THERES GONNA BE THREE BLUE IVYS HELP pic.twitter.com/rUTClH9K7V
— Richey Collazo 🇵🇷 (@RicheyCollazo) February 1, 2017
Pregnant – Beyonce
Pregnant with twins – Beytwice
— itsonlyzach (@itsonlyzach) February 1, 2017
ME AND MY WHOADIES BOUT TO STROLL UP pic.twitter.com/DIUAUoFzGy
— 🗣❤️ (@jodecicry) February 1, 2017
Beyoncé: married fr yrs has a kid,pregnant wit twins, jst 35, worth $265m
Twitter mummies: Feminists, single 2 stupor worth Gala & Lacasera
— Shehu-Abdulqadir (@DbossRules) February 1, 2017
what if Beyonce gives birth to twins and names them Red and Yellow so her kids are the primary colors pic.twitter.com/BNILECOwTz
— KVNG (@PRINCE_VIII) February 1, 2017
5 years apart🤰🏽 #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/ErlVqU8O77
— Beyoncé (@HivePride) February 1, 2017
Beyoncé's womb is the only two-party system I believe in anymore.
— Ryan Houlihan (@RyanHoulihan) February 1, 2017
Only Beyoncé can snatch our wigs like this on the first day of Black History Month 👑👏🏾 #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/Gu9V5vBFZQ
— Hannah Norman (@hannahatira) February 1, 2017
She can have her own destinys child group again #Beyonce 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
— Madame Caramel (@MadameCaramel2) February 1, 2017
BEYONCÉ IS PREGNANT!!!! RED IVY IS COMING pic.twitter.com/EnYAzvXN9u
— The Gay Burn Book (@SouthernHomo) February 1, 2017
#Beyoncé actually made America great again
— Grace Schirrmeister (@shirmy504) February 1, 2017
Me: I dunno why y'all care so much about these celebrities' lives. They're just people.
"Beyoncé is having twins!!!"
Also me: pic.twitter.com/4Xa0Q3i3yN
— Skye Townsend (@SkyeTownsend) February 1, 2017
We having twins!
-Black America pic.twitter.com/pvFq5vPWQe
— Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) February 1, 2017
Congrats, Queen Bey.
Follow @ynaija on Twitter- Advertisement -