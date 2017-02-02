The Thread: Beyonce is pregnant and Twitter can’t hold its peace

Queen Bey is heavy again, and this time she’s with twins. What a way to set the tone for the month.

Black Twitter- hell, World Twitter- can’t hold back their excitement.

Do see hilarious tweets below:

.@Beyonce Everything na double double oh, pikin nah double double oh *waves white handkerchief* — Christiana A Mbakwe (@Christiana1987) February 1, 2017

Beyoncé sensed that we were all in need of good news, and so Beyoncé got pregnant with twins. Beyoncé is a woman of and for the people. — Kelly Andersen (@kellyamedia) February 1, 2017

Beyoncé performing at the Grammys in eleven days pic.twitter.com/nH7yn3AgWX — Nanny to Yoncé (@velvet_rope) February 1, 2017

BEYONCÉ IS HAVING TWINS. THERES GONNA BE TWO BEYONCES COMING OUT OF THE SAME BEYONCÉ AT THE SAME TIME THERES GONNA BE THREE BLUE IVYS HELP pic.twitter.com/rUTClH9K7V — Richey Collazo 🇵🇷 (@RicheyCollazo) February 1, 2017

Pregnant – Beyonce

Pregnant with twins – Beytwice — itsonlyzach (@itsonlyzach) February 1, 2017

ME AND MY WHOADIES BOUT TO STROLL UP pic.twitter.com/DIUAUoFzGy — 🗣❤️ (@jodecicry) February 1, 2017

Beyoncé: married fr yrs has a kid,pregnant wit twins, jst 35, worth $265m Twitter mummies: Feminists, single 2 stupor worth Gala & Lacasera — Shehu-Abdulqadir (@DbossRules) February 1, 2017

what if Beyonce gives birth to twins and names them Red and Yellow so her kids are the primary colors pic.twitter.com/BNILECOwTz — KVNG (@PRINCE_VIII) February 1, 2017

Beyoncé's womb is the only two-party system I believe in anymore. — Ryan Houlihan (@RyanHoulihan) February 1, 2017

Only Beyoncé can snatch our wigs like this on the first day of Black History Month 👑👏🏾 #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/Gu9V5vBFZQ — Hannah Norman (@hannahatira) February 1, 2017

She can have her own destinys child group again #Beyonce 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Madame Caramel (@MadameCaramel2) February 1, 2017

BEYONCÉ IS PREGNANT!!!! RED IVY IS COMING pic.twitter.com/EnYAzvXN9u — The Gay Burn Book (@SouthernHomo) February 1, 2017

#Beyoncé actually made America great again — Grace Schirrmeister (@shirmy504) February 1, 2017

Me: I dunno why y'all care so much about these celebrities' lives. They're just people. "Beyoncé is having twins!!!" Also me: pic.twitter.com/4Xa0Q3i3yN — Skye Townsend (@SkyeTownsend) February 1, 2017

We having twins! -Black America pic.twitter.com/pvFq5vPWQe — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) February 1, 2017

Congrats, Queen Bey.

