The Thread: Twitter reacts in shock over $9.8M stash owned by former GMD NNPC, Andrew Yakubu

The EFCC recovered a stash of 9.8 million dollars supposedly belonging to Andrew Yakubu, the former General Managing Director of NNPC, and Twitter has been in shock.

See below:

PHOTONEWS: @officialEFCC Cash haul $9.8million uncovered at Kaduna bunker of former Group Managing Director of @NNPCgroup (( Andrew Yakubu)) A photo posted by Buhari Sallau (@buhari.sallau) on Feb 10, 2017 at 6:17am PST

VIDEO: EFCC Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu at House of Representatives giving a break down of over $10million seized from Ex-NNPC GMD, others. A video posted by Buhari Sallau (@buhari.sallau) on Feb 10, 2017 at 11:17am PST

GEJ’s clean hands

Before you blame GEJ for Yakubu's criminality, So there's NO ambiguity, this was APC's position when GEJ fired Andrew Yakubu as NNPC GMD… pic.twitter.com/Y56mShmUdV — Mr. Aye Dee (@MrAyeDee) February 10, 2017

Andrew Yakubu started work at NNPC or affiliate way before GEJ became a politician

GEJ fired Yakubu

Yakubu was not a political appointee — Demola (@DemolaOjo) February 10, 2017

That Southern Kaduna link

EX NNPC GMD who is from Southern Kaduna was hiding millions US$ in his house while his people are killing themselves over a pittance. #Sad — Mr. Aye Dee (@MrAyeDee) February 10, 2017

If we are allowed to fantasise…

Thats Andrew Yakubu as GMD NNPC, can u imagine what saint Deizani has tucked away?

Or the GMDs that served from 2014 after Yakubu?

Hmm🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 — ZahrahMusa (@Zahrahmusa) February 10, 2017

About this gift

The former GMD of NNPC said the money discovered is a gift hmmm what a country 🙁 — uche Ohus (@ucheohuaka) February 10, 2017

Where’s the stash

HRH Muhammad Sunusi ll, the then CBN Governor, said $20, 000,000 was unaccounted for by NNPC. Now $9.800,000 found where is the rest — dauda bah (@daudabah) February 10, 2017

What does FG do with revenue generated by agencies like FIRS,Customs,NNPC annually ? Customs claimed over #1tr last yr same FIRS @segalink — Ajibola Ayodeji (@jhybolar) February 10, 2017

NNPC was Aso Villa's unofficial ATM. What they got from Andrew Yakubu may have been his commission for all payments issued during his time. — Ediong (@Ediong) February 10, 2017

Hypocrite?

Finally

I am absolutely certain this person has more than one storage. They were stealing this country with the intention to end it! https://t.co/F77SraKlyp — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 10, 2017

