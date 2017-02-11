The Thread: Twitter reacts in shock over $9.8M stash owned by former GMD NNPC, Andrew Yakubu

The EFCC recovered a stash of 9.8 million dollars supposedly belonging to Andrew Yakubu, the former General Managing Director of NNPC, and Twitter has been in shock.
GEJ’s clean hands
Before you blame GEJ for Yakubu's criminality, So there's NO ambiguity, this was APC's position when GEJ fired Andrew Yakubu as NNPC GMD… pic.twitter.com/Y56mShmUdV
— Mr. Aye Dee (@MrAyeDee) February 10, 2017
Andrew Yakubu started work at NNPC or affiliate way before GEJ became a politician
GEJ fired Yakubu
Yakubu was not a political appointee
— Demola (@DemolaOjo) February 10, 2017
That Southern Kaduna link
EX NNPC GMD who is from Southern Kaduna was hiding millions US$ in his house while his people are killing themselves over a pittance. #Sad
— Mr. Aye Dee (@MrAyeDee) February 10, 2017
If we are allowed to fantasise…
Thats Andrew Yakubu as GMD NNPC, can u imagine what saint Deizani has tucked away?
Or the GMDs that served from 2014 after Yakubu?
Hmm🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔
— ZahrahMusa (@Zahrahmusa) February 10, 2017
About this gift
The former GMD of NNPC said the money discovered is a gift hmmm what a country 🙁
— uche Ohus (@ucheohuaka) February 10, 2017
Where’s the stash
HRH Muhammad Sunusi ll, the then CBN Governor, said $20, 000,000 was unaccounted for by NNPC. Now $9.800,000 found where is the rest
— dauda bah (@daudabah) February 10, 2017
What does FG do with revenue generated by agencies like FIRS,Customs,NNPC annually ? Customs claimed over #1tr last yr same FIRS @segalink
— Ajibola Ayodeji (@jhybolar) February 10, 2017
NNPC was Aso Villa's unofficial ATM. What they got from Andrew Yakubu may have been his commission for all payments issued during his time.
— Ediong (@Ediong) February 10, 2017
Hypocrite?
Finally
I am absolutely certain this person has more than one storage. They were stealing this country with the intention to end it! https://t.co/F77SraKlyp
— JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 10, 2017
