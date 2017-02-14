The Thread: That Valentine’s Day sacrifice

Beyond the commercialisation that Valentine’s Day has become in modern times, it is simply about showing love in whatever way you can.

The story below is one of strength and sacrifice, ingredients that love is made of.

Do see below:

Question: what were your parents gonna name you before sticking with the name you have? — Thugs Bunny. (@_ImYourPusha_) February 13, 2017

See, I was supposed to be born on Feb 14th but my parents were homeless street vendors and Valentine's Day is the biggest day for sales. — Queer Xicano Chisme (@QueerXiChisme) February 13, 2017

