The Thread: Visit Rann, Enugu, Southern Kaduna and other disaster zones, Mr President

Nigerians are frustrated with President Buhari’s decision to skip visiting areas that have felt the hand of terrorism, whether by Boko Haram or Fulani herdsmen. He just won’t go. Rather, he sends a delegation in his place, everytime.

Do see below:

Pres Delegation preparing to leave for Rann. Led by Chief of Staff to the Pres, Abba Kyari. Defence and Info Ministers & Service Chiefs also pic.twitter.com/Jr4yd0AIIL — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) January 18, 2017

@NGRPresident You flew to Gambia.

You do your ajala travel stunts all the time.

But to personally go to Bornu, to commiserate with the — Yemi (@Babygiwa) January 18, 2017

@NGRPresident Is the President @MBuhari afraid to fly to any State in Nigeria but find it very convenient to fly to Gambia,Mali etc?

Gosh!! — PositiveMantra (@skaalbgroup) January 18, 2017

@NGRPresident families of those that were accidentally killed in your tenure as commander in chief of the armed forces is too much trouble?👎 — Yemi (@Babygiwa) January 18, 2017

Change is when the President visits disaster zones himself. This is the old way @MBuhari . Same old rubbish! Same nonsense and bullshit! https://t.co/WcPkX6EEPG — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) January 18, 2017

#SouthernKaduna no show. Akwa Ibom over 100 dead, no show. Now Rann disaster @MBuhari is sending a delegation. Does he even get this thing? — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) January 18, 2017

If government had ONLY ONE JOB to do, it would be the protection of lives & properties. Something the Nigerian government perfectly fails at — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) January 18, 2017

No one is asking for a reinvention of order, this is what leaders do the world over. Google is replete with examples. It is the NORM! — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) January 18, 2017

The president wasn't abroad when this happened. In countries where things are normal, leaders would even cut their trips short to do this! — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) January 18, 2017

There's no report that @MBuhari is ill/incapacitated. His refusal to see disaster zones by himself makes him exactly what we voted against! — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) January 18, 2017

It doesn't make sense and this has become his normal reaction. We are pampering the president when we should be whipping him to action! — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) January 18, 2017

Okay, let us assume the accident was without your control. Is your visit to Rann, Borno also out of your countrol @MBuhari ? — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) January 18, 2017

Nigerians aren't asking for anything other than for these guys to do the NORMAL things other leaders do. Normal leadership expectations. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) January 18, 2017

The same man that traveled the entire country to beg for votes cannot visit even states in need of his presence after disasters. Tragic! — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) January 18, 2017

I don't need to have traveled out of Nigeria to know that elsewhere as soon as something like this happens, the president addresses d press — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) January 18, 2017

The address explicitly states exactly what happened, what is being done, what will be done and when the president WILL visit! NORMAL stuff! — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) January 18, 2017

What’s it going to be, Mr President?

