Opinion

The Thread: Visit Rann, Enugu, Southern Kaduna and other disaster zones, Mr President

Nigerians are frustrated with President Buhari’s decision to skip visiting areas that have felt the hand of terrorism, whether by Boko Haram or Fulani herdsmen. He just won’t go. Rather, he sends a delegation in his place, everytime.

Do see below:

What’s it going to be, Mr President?

Comments

Tags

