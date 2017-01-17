Opinion, Thinking Through

The Thread: Want to know? This is why women cannot use tissue during menstruation

There’s been a debate on Twitter as to the health priority of condoms over sanitary pads. Those of the male extraction asked why women cannot make do with tissue, cotton materials and other instructions their mothers used in the past.

As you might have guessed, the responses came with the fury of a whirlwind, as women sought to educate adult men on the need for women to maintain proper hygiene during menstruation.

Do see below:

The doctor Part I

Part II

 

 

ooooooooooooooooo

Comments

Tags

You may also like

Opinion: Abiola Ajimobi- Belligerent, bellicose, bully

Opinion: Tobacco regulation, NGOs and human rights issues

The Thread: This is why child abuse needs to stop

The Church Blog: Let’s talk about false prophets and their incredible prophecies

Opinion: Anambra Governorship election 2017 – The storm is gathering once again

CHURCH CRAWLER: KISSING IN THE CHURCH – SUNDAY AT THE CHAPEL OF CHRIST OUR LIGHT

The Thread: The tweet that turned some Nigerian men into bozos

Dave Sucre finally tenders an apology

Nene Henshaw: Fear [NEXT]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.