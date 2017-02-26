The Thread: If you want Trump to pay attention to something, here’s how

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Maryland, U.S. February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

It goes without saying that Donald Trump is a different kind of leader, a President Americans never saw coming. In his tenure, things are being done differently. Major communication, complaints and policy thrusts are done on Twitter.

Exhibit A

This past week, CNN, Politico, Buzzfeed and New York Times were barred from the White House press briefing.  To cap it up, Trump has even refused to attend the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Not surprising since he had tweeted this before.

So if you are wondering how Trump’s mind works, David Bernstein explains below:

Oshey, Trump the powerful.

