The Thread: If you want Trump to pay attention to something, here’s how

It goes without saying that Donald Trump is a different kind of leader, a President Americans never saw coming. In his tenure, things are being done differently. Major communication, complaints and policy thrusts are done on Twitter.

Exhibit A

Seven people shot and killed yesterday in Chicago. What is going on there – totally out of control. Chicago needs help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2017

This past week, CNN, Politico, Buzzfeed and New York Times were barred from the White House press briefing. To cap it up, Trump has even refused to attend the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

I will not be attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017

Not surprising since he had tweeted this before.

FAKE NEWS media knowingly doesn't tell the truth. A great danger to our country. The failing @nytimes has become a joke. Likewise @CNN. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017

So if you are wondering how Trump’s mind works, David Bernstein explains below:

Oshey, Trump the powerful.