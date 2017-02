As the debate rages about 2Baba’s moral capacity to begin a political protest, @solomonapenja has a little something to tell you about this African ambition we have for the institution of marriage.

Do see below:

- Advertisement -



In light of the "Tuface isnt responsible cos he has kids outa wedlock" BS We need to discuss how marriage isn't hallmark of responsibleness — sapenja (@solomonapenja) February 1, 2017

Well said.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments