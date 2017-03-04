The Thread: Will ethnicity ever cease to matter in Nigerian politics?

It’s doubtful. And that’s because we have made it the bedrock, the corner stone, the essence of politics.

But it’s more than that, as @KingDouyeAlfred explains.

Do see below:

Catchment area must die, etc, etc

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Farooq Kperogi: Propagandocracy and the Buhari Media Center

Reno Omokri: How Amaechi and Buhari induced Nigeria’s recession

Pius Adesanmi: Federalism is doing Like This

Loading...
Loading...