The Thread: Will ethnicity ever cease to matter in Nigerian politics?

It’s doubtful. And that’s because we have made it the bedrock, the corner stone, the essence of politics.
But it’s more than that, as @KingDouyeAlfred explains.
Do see below:
1-"Ethnicity doesn't matter! I just want a country that works"
LOL
Naivety at it's peak
As usual, we don't ask the right questions
— King Alfred (@KingDouyeAlfred) March 4, 2017
2-Now the central premise that ethnicity shouldnt matter in national good is nice
But it DOES matter
The question you should ask is "why?"
— King Alfred (@KingDouyeAlfred) March 4, 2017
3-And the answer is simple
Ethnicity matters bcos Nigeria has been designed to make sure ethnicity matters
Ethnicity has been incentivised
— King Alfred (@KingDouyeAlfred) March 4, 2017
4-With our unitary system appropriating all wealth to Abuja & sharing to groups, we have made sure what you get depends on where you're from
— King Alfred (@KingDouyeAlfred) March 4, 2017
5-We have also made sure the origin of whoever controls Abuja matters above all else as he's uniquely placed to favour his group
— King Alfred (@KingDouyeAlfred) March 4, 2017
6-If you look at our internal economic architecture, ethnocentricity is rational economic behaviour
We discourage it, then incentivise it
— King Alfred (@KingDouyeAlfred) March 4, 2017
7-Only way to control economic behaviour is to align benefit with goals..benefit is attached to ethnicity, what do you think will happen?
— King Alfred (@KingDouyeAlfred) March 4, 2017
8-The question now is how do we kill ethnocentricity in governance?
Simple, decouple benefit from it – Devolve power & fiscal federalism
— King Alfred (@KingDouyeAlfred) March 4, 2017
9-For ethnocentricity to die, FAAC as the major source of state funding must die
The exclusive list must die
Land use act must die
— King Alfred (@KingDouyeAlfred) March 4, 2017
Catchment area must die, etc, etc
Follow @ynaija on Twitter