The Thread: “Why will you take performance enhancing drugs when you’ve got Usain Bolt?” | #NestaCarter

You may have heard that Usain Bolt- the fastest man on earth-  is minus one Olympic gold medal (He had stacked up nine of them). Yea, sucks. Particularly because it was one of his relay teammates that cost him the medal, having drugged up on one of those banned performance-enhancing drugs: methylhexaneamine.

Interestingly, the race took place in 2008 in Beijing and the drug sample of Nesta Carter’s which has now cost Bolt his medal was retested last year. Talk about things coming back to bite you in all the wrong places.

“Nesta Carter was part of the Jamaican quartet that won the 4x100m in Beijing in 2008. He ran the first leg for Jamaica’s 4x100m relay team in Beijing, which also included Michael Frater, Asafa Powell and Bolt, while Bolt, 30, completed an unprecedented ‘triple triple’ in Rio last summer. He won gold in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay to add to his successes in the same events in 2008 and 2012.”

The team won in a then-world record of 37.10 seconds, ahead of Trinidad and Tobago and Japan.

 

See below reactions to Usain Bolt’s loss:

You did what, now?

Revenge is the master key

Questions. Questions

The Thunder that will fire Nesta is still being prepared by Sango

