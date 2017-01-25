The Thread: “Why will you take performance enhancing drugs when you’ve got Usain Bolt?” | #NestaCarter

You may have heard that Usain Bolt- the fastest man on earth- is minus one Olympic gold medal (He had stacked up nine of them). Yea, sucks. Particularly because it was one of his relay teammates that cost him the medal, having drugged up on one of those banned performance-enhancing drugs: methylhexaneamine.

Interestingly, the race took place in 2008 in Beijing and the drug sample of Nesta Carter’s which has now cost Bolt his medal was retested last year. Talk about things coming back to bite you in all the wrong places.

“Nesta Carter was part of the Jamaican quartet that won the 4x100m in Beijing in 2008. He ran the first leg for Jamaica’s 4x100m relay team in Beijing, which also included Michael Frater, Asafa Powell and Bolt, while Bolt, 30, completed an unprecedented ‘triple triple’ in Rio last summer. He won gold in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay to add to his successes in the same events in 2008 and 2012.”

The team won in a then-world record of 37.10 seconds, ahead of Trinidad and Tobago and Japan.

See below reactions to Usain Bolt’s loss:

Someone wasted no time updating the Wikipedia page thank you #nestacarter pic.twitter.com/Gg7OitzXNX — Kejan Haynes (@KejanHaynes) January 25, 2017

There's always that one guy in a group project who when everybody meets to combine the work hasn't done their part #NestaCarter — Darren™ (@DizzyO_D) January 25, 2017

You did what, now?

Why would you take performance enhancing drugs when you have Usain Bolt on your team anyway?! 😂😂 #jamaica #olympics #nestacarter — Matt Alexander (@mattalexanderuk) January 25, 2017

When you have the fastest man on the planet running on your relay team and you still take drugs? 😕 #NestaCarter #UsainBolt pic.twitter.com/yfnDA668wf — Sophia Goldsmith (@dinglette1972) January 25, 2017

Feel sorry for #Bolt and co losing their Gold medal. Poor from #nestacarter. Who cheats when you have Usain last leg! — Jamie Lister (@j_lister) January 25, 2017

Revenge is the master key

Usain Bolt when he sees Nesta Carter #NestaCarter pic.twitter.com/4jRg6La9Fu — Comedy Gags™ (@comedy_gags) January 25, 2017

Questions. Questions

#nestacarter UNFAIR that #IOC is stripping #UsainBolt of gold over drug that was NOT on the banned list in 2008. Being similar is no excuse! — Skinny Bajan (@Bajan1861) January 25, 2017

Full time this list of banned substances be examined for accuracy. Are all these drugs proven performance enhancers? #bolt #nestacarter — Astor Tate (@astortate) January 25, 2017

Retesting samples to prove athletes are doping? Was the first test faulty? Was it compromised? #bolt #nestacarter — Astor Tate (@astortate) January 25, 2017

The Thunder that will fire Nesta is still being prepared by Sango

