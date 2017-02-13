The Thread: Words we learnt from ATCQ’s politically charged performance at the #GRAMMYs

A Tribe Called Quest did not hold back at all. Theirs was a gripping, exciting political performance, with songs like “We The People”, “Can I kick It” and “Moving Backwards.”

Artistes, Consequence and Busta Rhymes kept chanting “President Agent Orange”. ATCQ shared the stage with some of the groups referenced in the lyrics (Muslims, Mexians) represented on stage, ‘making it all the more powerful’.

They also paid tribute to fallen member Phife Dawg, and ended with Q-Tip shouting “Resist!” repeatedly.

Consequence performing at the Grammys 👀👀 — Wolé II (@Kingwole) February 13, 2017

This ATCQ performance was choreographed by the legendary Fatima Robinson. #iCare — Sakita Holley (@MissSuccess) February 13, 2017

A Tribe Called Quest perform with Anderson .Paak, Busta Rhymes and Consequence at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Kz35sUTEs7 — Wolé II (@Kingwole) February 13, 2017

PRESIDENT AGENT ORANGE dying — Mia Farraday (@miafarradaily) February 13, 2017

Why is Busta Rhymes dressed for the Hunger Games? I aint mad at him for calling out President Agent Orange, doe. 😂😂😂 #GRAMMYs — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) February 13, 2017

Resist!

