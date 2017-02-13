The Thread: Words we learnt from ATCQ’s politically charged performance at the #GRAMMYs

A Tribe Called Quest did not hold back at all. Theirs was a gripping, exciting political performance, with songs like “We The People”, “Can I kick It” and “Moving Backwards.”

Artistes, Consequence and Busta Rhymes kept chanting “President Agent Orange”. ATCQ shared the stage with some of the groups referenced in the lyrics (Muslims, Mexians) represented on stage, ‘making it all the more powerful’.

- Advertisement -

They also paid tribute to fallen member Phife Dawg, and ended with Q-Tip shouting “Resist!” repeatedly.

Kindly see below:

Resist!

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading...